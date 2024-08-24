Which key Eagles players hurt their stock in preseason finale?

The most meaningless football game of the year (Eagles fans hope) took place Saturday as the Vikings' backups smashed the Eagles' backups 26-3.

Even the most die-hard Eagles fan probably had a tough time watching this contest — which saw Philly look pretty ineffective on both offense and defense. The good news is that most of the players who took the field in Preseason Game 3 won't be on the field in two weeks when the season kicks off in earnest in Brazil.

The bad news: there were still a few important players making bad plays against Minnesota. Here are the ones who hurt their stock in the late-August finale...

Nolan Smith, DE

The fact that Smith was even playing in this game, a week after getting a sack in preseason Game 2, speaks volumes. The team did want to give the second-year first-round pick more playing time after he played in just 16% of defensive snaps during his rookie year. But they also felt the same about fellow sophomore d-lineman Jalen Carter — that first-rounder didn't suit up on Saturday, nor did rookie Jalyx Hunt, or any of the Eagles' top pass rushers.

Newly acquired Bryce Huff played extensively last week in New England and looked pretty good, but he got the afternoon off. Huff has been trying to show he can play every down instead of simply on passing downs, as he did with the Jets.

That Smith is getting a bevy of reps (including with special teams) could be nothing more than the team wanting to give him more experience. It could also be a very bad sign.

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB

The Eagles' depth chart at running back is set — with Saquon Barkley the lead back, spelled by Kenny Gainwell. It's all but assured that rookie Will Shipley, who didn't play Saturday, will be the number three. Davis-Price was doing his best to make the Birds consider keeping four running backs.

A fumble late in the first quarter —after six consecutive carries — might relegate him to the practice squad. He's been solid in training camp but also struggled with ball control at times, as he did in the final preseason game. Minnesota converted a field goal on their ensuing drive. In all, Davis-Price gained 56 yards on 12 carries.

The fringe cornerbacks

It was a rough day for basically all of the cornerbacks trying to slide onto the Eagles' roster. We'll set aside rookie Cooper DeJean, who had a delayed start to his training camp and appeared for the first time Saturday. He had an illegal contact penalty thrown his way that negated what would have been a giant interception return from Tristin McCollum.

The other guys vying for a potential spot on the 53-man roster, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks and Zech McPhearson, each made some ugly blunders against the Vikings' second-team offense.

Ricks got "Mossed," one might say, on a critical play in the first half while McPhearson committed a pass interference that set up a goal-line opportunity for the Vikings. Jobe, very slowly, gave up a touchdown:

With Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, and DeJean locked in for five corner spots, (we'll say Avonte Maddox is a safety, but either way, he's a lock) there's one spot potentially left. No one really made a strong argument for it against Minnesota.

