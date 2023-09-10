Live updates/open thread, Week 1: Eagles at Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 season at 4:25 p.m. today against the New England Patriots, their first obstacle in their quest to get back to the Super Bowl.

One of the Eagles' biggest priorities each summer is making sure that their best players are available for the games that actually matter. Heading into Week 1, the Eagles have no players on their injury report. They'll have all 22 of their starters available, while the Patriots have a number of injury concerns, most notably along their offensive line. You can find the full Eagles-Patriots injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, it'll be strength on strength when the Eagles' elite offense has the ball against the Patriots' talented, disciplined defense. As always, the Eagles will have a matchup advantage with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith against the opposing secondary. Rookie Christian Gonzalez and a number of undersized corners will be tasked with trying to cover Brown and Smith. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will try to take advantage of the aforementioned banged-up Patriots offensive line.



The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 1 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below, while we keep the thread updated as the day goes on.



LIVE UPDATES...

• 3:10 p.m.: The Birds are in the building.

And here are today's inactives (Jimmy Kempski has more analysis on all of them):

