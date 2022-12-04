Live updates / open thread, Week 13: Eagles 21, Titans 10

After losing their first game of the season to the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have since put two games back in the win column and hope to make it three straight at home against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles have mostly had good luck on the injury front this season, but they do have several important players on injured reserve, most notably TE Dallas Goedert, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and CB Avonte Maddox. They did at least get DT Jordan Davis back from an ankle injury this week. The Titans, meanwhile, will be without starting LT Taylor Lewan, star edge rusher Harold Landry, team sack leader Denico Autry, and slot corner Elijah Molden. You can find the full Eagles-Titans injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, as usual, we'll see if the Eagles' occasionally porous run defense will be able to slow down an opponent's quality rushing attack. This week that will be a tall order, as Derrick Henry, the NFL's second-leading rusher, will likely get his typicaly high number of carries. When the Eagles are on offense, it will be strength on strength, as the Eagles' potent rushing attack will try to find some cracks in the foundation of an excellent Titans run defense. Unlike the Titans' offense, however, the Eagles also have a scary passing attack, and a big reason why is because they employ former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.



The Eagles are 4.5-point home favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader