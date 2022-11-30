Titans at Eagles: Five matchups to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough opponent this Sunday in the Tennessee Titans, a team that earned the 1 seed in the AFC seed a year ago, and is almost certain to repeat as AFC South champs. Here are our five matchups to watch.

As we noted in the Hierarchy this week, the Eagles are arguably running the ball better this year than they were a year ago, when they were the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL:



On Sunday, it will be strength on strength, as they'll face a very stingy Titans run defense:

The Titans are widely regarded as one of the most physical teams in the league, and that comes from head coach Mike Vrabel, whose personality has trickled down to his players.

"This is a tough, physical football team," Nick Sirianni said on Monday. "Really take after their head coach, Mike Vrabel is a tough, physical -- I was on a staff my first job in the NFL, Mike Vrabel was the captain on the Kansas City Chiefs. Man, I couldn't say more good things about him as a player, and I know -- I've obviously never coached with him, but the way he led as a football player on that team, coming from a great Steeler team and Ohio State teams and back to when he went to Walsh Jesuit, then being on those Patriot teams, that guy knows how to lead people and lead men.

"So that's on full display. It was on full display as a young coach where I learned a lot from him as that goes and what a captain is supposed to look like; now it's on display from him as a coach. So, I like to say just first and foremost, he's a damn good football coach and he's going to have those guys ready to go.

"Then that defense that they had [when I coached in Indianapolis] -- you asked me about the defense. Obviously, I have a lot of experience going against that defense. They're good. They're really good. Again, they're physical. They're sound. They don't beat themselves. They don't have a lot of penalties.

"My early studies on them is that I'm seeing a lot of the things I saw when we played them when I was with the Colts. [Jeffrey] Simmons, he's a really good player. Plays at a very high level and still playing at high level. I was with Denico Autry with the Colts, and he's a really good player. Really tough player. Again, fits that mold of what Tennessee bases themself off of."

Sirianni didn't mention LB David Long, who is having a Pro Bowl type of season, with 85 tackles, 2 INTs, and 5 pass breakups. He too is a big factor in the Titans' run defense success.

It's probably also worth noting that old friend Jim Schwartz is a senior defensive assistant with the Titans. If you'll recall, his M.O. in Philly was to stop the run first and foremost, make the opposing offense one dimensional, and then get after the quarterback. This Titans team plays that way.

2) The Eagles' wide receivers vs. the Titans' young cornerbacks

The Titans have spent a lot of draft capital on the cornerback position over the last three years.

Year Player Round Overall 2020 Kristian Fulton 2 35 2021 Caleb Farley 1 22 2021 Elijah Molden 3 100 2022 Roger McCreary 2 35

Farley has a herniated disc in his back, and his season is reportedly over. Fulton, Molden and McCreary are the starters. McCreary, the rookie, has been the most picked-on corner in the Titans' secondary. He has allowed 49 completions on 71 targets for 552 yards and 4 TDs this season, for an opposing passer rating of 104.9, according to pro-football-reference.com. I suspect the Eagles will also try to test Molden, who has spent most of the season on injured reserve with a groin injury, and has only played in two games so far this season. It's a young, promising group, but it's also a work in progress that A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins should be able to take advantage of. Oh, and by the way, while Brown won't admit it this week in the leadup to this game, he'll have extra motivation playing against his former team. The star of the Titans secondary is Kevin Byard, who has 24 career INTs. "You always got to be aware of where he is on the football field, because he can make you pay at any moment with him being around the football," Sirianni said. 3) The Eagles' offensive line vs. the Titans' pass rush When the Titans are successful getting stops in the run game and put offenses in long downs/distances, they can pressure the quarterback. Sirianni mentioned Simmons and Autry above. Simmons (6.5 sacks) is basically Fletcher Cox in his prime. He is an elite DT, and one of the most under-appreciated talents in the NFL, while Autry (7 sacks) is sort of a late bloomer at 32 years of age, but he is a big (6'5, 285-pound) DE with inside-outside versatility. Autry missed the Titans' Week 12 game against the Bengals, so his status for Sunday will be worth watching. And then there's Bud Dupree, who has batted injuries this season, but is a the type of speed rusher who could give Jordan Mailata fits. Dupree's athletic measurables: And then, again, there's Long, who somehow doesn't have any sacks this season, but is a very good blitzer. Overall, this is probably the best front seven the Eagles will face this season. 4) The Eagles' run defense vs. Titans RB Derrick Henry Duh. I assume you've heard of Derrick Henry? He's kinda good. Big, super physical, and fast. Through 11 games, Henry has 1,048 rushing yards and 10 TDs, and the Titans' offense remains one of the most run-heavy units in the NFL. Here's a look at their run percentages since Henry entered the NFL in 2016: