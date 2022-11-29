Eagles can clinch a playoff berth this week

The perks, and maybe for the leery, curse of having the NFL's best record.

The Eagles, at 10-1, could clinch a playoff berth after they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and with five weeks remaining in the regular season.

A lot has to go right though.

For the Eagles to clinch in Week 13, they'll need to beat Tennesee, have the Commanders lose to the Giants, the Seahawks lose to the Rams, and the 49ers lose to the Dolphins.

That's the most direct way at least. There are other scenarios involving ties too, but you can see those in full via the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero below, along with the Vikings' scenarios to clinch the NFC North at 9-2.

It's unlikely the Eagles walk away with a playoff spot after Sunday, but at the same time, it's still pretty early for that.

Nick Sirianni's group is also in a much bigger battle for the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, one that's much closer right now than you would initially think, and one that would award the Eagles with a first-round bye and precious time to get healthy in the postseason.

The Eagles probably aren't looking too far ahead though. They've kept a 'one week at a time' mentality from the beginning and won't break from it now after it's gotten them this far.

They ran all over the Packers to win 40-33 Sunday night and keep their spot at the top of the conference, and up next is the Titans with their bulldozing running back Derrick Henry.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports