Live updates / open thread: Week 16, Eagles 7, Giants 0

The 10-4 Philadelphia Eagles suffered blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 and the Dallas Cowboys Week 14 before blowing a game late against the Seattle Seahawks Week 15. They are 0 for December and desperately need to get back in the win column Week 16 against an NFC East rival that they have owned for the better part of the last 15 years in the 5-9 New York Giants.



For the second straight week the Eagles will face a backup quarterback. This time it's Tommy DeVito, the Giants' No. 3 quarterback who has actually given the Giants a spark over the last month or so. Earlier this season, Daniel Jones tore his ACL, and Tyrod Taylor has suffered assorted injuries, which led to DeVito's promotion as the starter. The Eagles will be without a handful of starters, while the Giants are particularly banged up along their defensive line. You can find the Eagles-Giants injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, there simply aren't many complimentary things to say about this Giants team:

• Rushing offense: Bad

• Passing offense: Bad

• Rush defense: Bad

• Pass defense: Bad

• Special teams: Bad

They're ranked 32nd overall in DVOA (31st offense, 25th defense, 25th special teams), and they have the worst point differential in the NFL at -149. If the Eagles can't beat this team, just pack it in.

The Eagles are 14-point home favorites. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

