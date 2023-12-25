More Sports:

December 25, 2023

Live updates / open thread: Week 16, Eagles 7, Giants 0

Follow along live with the Eagles as they host their NFC East rivals.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122523BostonScott Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles RB Boston Scott

The 10-4 Philadelphia Eagles suffered blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 and the Dallas Cowboys Week 14 before blowing a game late against the Seattle Seahawks Week 15. They are 0 for December and desperately need to get back in the win column Week 16 against an NFC East rival that they have owned for the better part of the last 15 years in the 5-9 New York Giants.

For the second straight week the Eagles will face a backup quarterback. This time it's Tommy DeVito, the Giants' No. 3 quarterback who has actually given the Giants a spark over the last month or so. Earlier this season, Daniel Jones tore his ACL, and Tyrod Taylor has suffered assorted injuries, which led to DeVito's promotion as the starter. The Eagles will be without a handful of starters, while the Giants are particularly banged up along their defensive line. You can find the Eagles-Giants injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, there simply aren't many complimentary things to say about this Giants team:

• Rushing offense: Bad
• Passing offense: Bad
• Rush defense: Bad
• Pass defense: Bad
• Special teams: Bad

They're ranked 32nd overall in DVOA (31st offense, 25th defense, 25th special teams), and they have the worst point differential in the NFL at -149. If the Eagles can't beat this team, just pack it in.

The Eagles are 14-point home favorites. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest
Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Spirit Airlines boarded unaccompanied boy on wrong flight out of Philly airport
Spirit Airlines Boy

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Health News

City warns of possible measles exposure after case confirmed in Center City office building
Measles exposure Center City

Music

Charles Barkley sings horrendous karaoke rendition of 'Frosty the Snowman'
Charles Barkley Christmas

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Family-Friendly

American Revolution museum to offer winter-themed activities for kids between Christmas and New Year's
American Revolution Winter

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved