December 31, 2023

Live updates / open thread: Week 17, Eagles vs. Cardinals

Open discussion thread for the Eagles-Cardinals Week 17 matchup.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cardinals-Entrance-Week-17-2023.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Week 17's game against the Cardinals.

After beating the woeful New York Giants in somewhat unsatisfying fashion a week ago, the 11-4 Philadelphia Eagles will face their second straight bad opponent in the 3-12 Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles will be without Darius Slay for the third straight game, but their secondary will be bolstered by the return of Avonte Maddox. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have a bunch of noteworthy injuries, and are particularly banged up at linebacker and along their defensive line. You can find the Eagles-Cardinals injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles should be able to pour on points against this Cardinals defense which was bad to begin with but is also missing a slew of starters. It'll be alarming if they don't. Offensively, the Cards do have some talent, notably in their run game with the powerful James Conner and the shifty, frenetic Kyler Murray.

The line for this game has moved around a bit this week, but has settled in at Eagles (-12.5) or (-13), depending on where you look. Here are our staff writer picksand my NFL-wide Week 17 picksFeel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

