October 02, 2022

Live updates/open thread, Week 4: Jaguars 14, Eagles 7

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Quarterback Jalen Hurts during warmups before the Eagles' game against the Jaguars Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia Eagles are lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL, and they'll try to stay unblemished against old friend Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars in what should be a rainy afternoon game at the Linc.

Heading into Week 4, the Eagles remain a relatively healthy team, though they will be without starting slot corner Avonte Maddox. That is particularly concerning, since the Jaguars' best passing game weapon is slot receiver Christian Kirk. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are a very healthy team heading into this matchup. You can find the full Eagles-Jaguars injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Jalen Hurts will be challenged by Jags defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, who was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff that frustrated the Eagles offense during the 2021 playoffs. Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will also have their hands full with a very good Jags pass rushing duo of Josh Allen and Travon Walker. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' defensive line will try to get after Trevor Lawrence. They should have a matchup advantage over a shaky Jags interior offensive line.

The Eagles are 6.5-point home favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

