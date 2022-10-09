More Sports:

October 09, 2022

Live updates/open thread, Week 5: Eagles 7, Cardinals 0

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and they'll try to get to 5-0 against Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz, and the Arizona Cardinals out in the desert.

Heading into Week 5, the Eagles finally have some injury concerns, notably with LT Jordan Mailata, slot CB Avonte Maddox, and K Jake Elliott all out. The Cardinals have some significant injury concerns of their own, particularly along their offensive line. You can find the full Eagles-Cardinals injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles' secondary will be challenged by the off-schedule playmaking ability of Kyler Murray, while the defensive line will try to continue to dominate against a very experienced but banged up Arizona offensive line, as noted above. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles should try to take advantage of a shrimpy Cardinals secondary with A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles are 5- or 5.5-point road favorites, depending on where you look. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the games in the comments below the live tracker.



Jimmy Kempski
