More Sports:

October 05, 2022

Eagles-Cardinals Week 5 injury report, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jordan-Mailata-Eagles-Vikings-Week-2-2022-NFL.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata has an injured shoulder.

After some early-season injury luck, the Philadelphia Eagles finally have a number of important players to worry about, though they still remain healthy relative to the rest of the league. The Cardinals have 13 players on their injury report, in addition to a number of notable players on IR/PUP/suspension. Here's the Eagles-Cardinals injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury Wed (est.)ThursFriStatus 
LT Jordan MailataShoulderDNP 
CB Avonte MaddoxAnkleDNP
K Jake Elliott Right ankle  DNP    
LB Patrick Johnson Concussion  DNP    
LB Kyron Johnson Concussion  DNP    
RG Isaac Seumalo Ankle  Limited    
RB Boston Scott Rib  Limited    
CB Darius Slay Forearm Full    


Wednesday notes:

• The Eagles had a walkthrough on Wednesday, so all the players on the injury report are practice participation "estimates."

• Mailata's inability to practice is a bad sign for Sunday, particularly for an upper body injury. As you'll read below, backup LT Andre Dillard could soon be returning from injured reserve.

• Elliott probably doesn't really need to get much work in, so it's tough to decide what to make of his absence.

• Slay being a full participant is a great development for the Eagles, and Seumalo's limited participation is probably encouraging as well.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.

• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery, and he missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve. The Eagles opened up the 21-day practice window for Dillard's return on Wednesday. (He'll have 21 days to practice, during which time the Eagles can activate him to the active roster at any time. If he is not activated within that 21-day window, he'll revert to season-ending IR.)

051020CardinalsLogo2020

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
WR Marquise Brown Foot DNP    
OL Max Garcia Toe DNP    
C Rodney Hudson Knee DNP    
DL Rashard Lawrence Hand DNP    
K Matt Prater Right hip DNP    
LG Justin Pugh Elbow DNP    
LB Nick Vigil Hamstring DNP    
TE Maxx Williams Knee DNP    
LB Zaven Collins Shoulder Limited    
WR A.J. Green Knee Limited    
LT D.J. Humphries Hamstring Limited    
LB Ezekiel Turner Ankle Limited    
DL J.J. Watt Calf Limited    


Wednesday notes: The Cardinals have two major concerns: 

  1. Offensive line: Starters C Rodney Hudson (DNP), LG Justin Pugh (DNP), and LT D.J. Humphries (Limited) are all on the report. Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' #FeastinMeter to seven turkey legs. 🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗
  2. Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins is suspended, and Marquise Brown did not practice on Wednesday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

WR DeAndre Hopkins: Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. He had a down year in 2021 (42-572-8 in 10 games) after averaging 108-1381-9 per year over the previous four seasons.

QB Colt McCoy: McCoy is Kyler Murray's backup quarterback. The No. 3 is Trace McSorley. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for McCoy to come off injured reserve.

CB Antonio Hamilton: Hamilton played in all 17 games for the Cardinals last season, starting two. He had 38 tackles and 4 pass breakups. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for Hamilton to come off injured reserve.

OG Cody Ford: The Cardinals traded a fifth-round pick to the Bills for Ford in August to be a depth guy, when starters Will Hernandez (LG) and Justin Pugh (RG) were dealing with injuries. He went on IR with an ankle injury on September 10. 

WR Antoine Wesley: Big receiver at 6'4, 206, had 19 catches for 208 yards and 3 TDs last season. He's maybe only noteworthy because the Cards have other banged-up or missing players at WR. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for Wesley to come off injured reserve.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA aims to make bus system more reliable with proposed network overhaul plan
SEPTA bus revolution draft routes

Sponsored

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased -

Children's Health

Tylenol use during pregnancy may contribute to sleep, memory problems in preschoolers
Tylenol Pregnancy Penn State

Eagles

Eagles at Cardinals: Five matchups to watch
100522KylerMurray

Food & Drink

Amada, Chef Jose Garces' Spanish tapas restaurant, to open new outpost in Radnor
Amada Radnor Jose Garces

Holiday

Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden
100222-stranger-things-uptown-beer-garden-popup.jpg

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved