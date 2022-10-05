Eagles-Cardinals Week 5 injury report, with analysis

After some early-season injury luck, the Philadelphia Eagles finally have a number of important players to worry about, though they still remain healthy relative to the rest of the league. The Cardinals have 13 players on their injury report, in addition to a number of notable players on IR/PUP/suspension. Here's the Eagles-Cardinals injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed (est.) Thurs Fri Status LT Jordan Mailata Shoulder DNP CB Avonte Maddox Ankle DNP

K Jake Elliott Right ankle DNP LB Patrick Johnson Concussion DNP LB Kyron Johnson Concussion DNP RG Isaac Seumalo Ankle Limited RB Boston Scott Rib Limited CB Darius Slay Forearm Full



Wednesday notes:

• The Eagles had a walkthrough on Wednesday, so all the players on the injury report are practice participation "estimates."

• Mailata's inability to practice is a bad sign for Sunday, particularly for an upper body injury. As you'll read below, backup LT Andre Dillard could soon be returning from injured reserve.



• Elliott probably doesn't really need to get much work in, so it's tough to decide what to make of his absence.



• Slay being a full participant is a great development for the Eagles, and Seumalo's limited participation is probably encouraging as well.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.



• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery, and he missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve. The Eagles opened up the 21-day practice window for Dillard's return on Wednesday. (He'll have 21 days to practice, during which time the Eagles can activate him to the active roster at any time. If he is not activated within that 21-day window, he'll revert to season-ending IR.)







Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR Marquise Brown Foot DNP OL Max Garcia Toe DNP C Rodney Hudson Knee DNP DL Rashard Lawrence Hand DNP K Matt Prater Right hip DNP LG Justin Pugh Elbow DNP LB Nick Vigil Hamstring DNP TE Maxx Williams Knee DNP LB Zaven Collins Shoulder Limited WR A.J. Green Knee Limited LT D.J. Humphries Hamstring Limited LB Ezekiel Turner Ankle Limited DL J.J. Watt Calf Limited



Wednesday notes: The Cardinals have two major concerns:

Offensive line: Starters C Rodney Hudson (DNP), LG Justin Pugh (DNP), and LT D.J. Humphries (Limited) are all on the report. Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' #FeastinMeter to seven turkey legs. 🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗 Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins is suspended, and Marquise Brown did not practice on Wednesday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR DeAndre Hopkins: Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. He had a down year in 2021 (42-572-8 in 10 games) after averaging 108-1381-9 per year over the previous four seasons.

• QB Colt McCoy: McCoy is Kyler Murray's backup quarterback. The No. 3 is Trace McSorley. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for McCoy to come off injured reserve.



• CB Antonio Hamilton: Hamilton played in all 17 games for the Cardinals last season, starting two. He had 38 tackles and 4 pass breakups. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for Hamilton to come off injured reserve.



• OG Cody Ford: The Cardinals traded a fifth-round pick to the Bills for Ford in August to be a depth guy, when starters Will Hernandez (LG) and Justin Pugh (RG) were dealing with injuries. He went on IR with an ankle injury on September 10.



• WR Antoine Wesley: Big receiver at 6'4, 206, had 19 catches for 208 yards and 3 TDs last season. He's maybe only noteworthy because the Cards have other banged-up or missing players at WR. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for Wesley to come off injured reserve.



