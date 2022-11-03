More Sports:

November 03, 2022

Live updates/open thread, Week 9: Eagles 21, Texans 14

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scrambles during the first quarter against the Texans Thursday night in Houston.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scrambles during the first quarter against the Texans Thursday night in Houston.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and they'll try to stay unblemished on Thursday night at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans.

The Eagles are an extremely healthy team, even after placing rookie first round pick Jordan Davis on injured reserve on Wednesday. The Texans, meanwhile, list five players as out, in addition to a handful of other notable players on injured reserve. The status of Brandin Cooks is also in question, as he has been away from the team all week in anticipation of a trade at the deadline. You can find the full Eagles-Texans injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Texans don't have a lot going for them, but they have been especially awful defending the run this season. Expect the Eagles to try to exploit them on the ground Thursday night.

The Eagles are 13.5-point road favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

