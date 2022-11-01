Eagles-Texans: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 9

The Eagles thrashed Pittsburgh on Sunday and now have to turn around in short order to go play the Texans on Thursday Night Football.

And because of a weather postponement, both the Eagles and the Phillies will be going at the same time. Make sure you got an extra TV or monitor ready to go.

The Eagles are still the NFL's last undefeated team at 7-0, while the Texans are in the basement of the AFC South at 1-5-1 with a roster that doesn't exactly impress all that much.

So, once again, the Eagles are the heavy favorites.

Here's what our writers are thinking going into the early start to Week 9...

• GAME INFO •

WEEK 9



Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: Amazon Prime Video, 6ABC (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

Week 9 NFL betting odds



Book Spread Money Line Total (O/U) DraftKings PHI -13.5 PHI -750

HOU +550 43.5 FanDuel PHI -13 PHI -770

HOU +540 43.5 BetMGM PHI -13.5 PHI -800

HOU +550 44 UniBet PHI -13 PHI -835

HOU +525 44 PointsBet PHI -13 PHI -750

HOU +500 44

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2022 RECORD: 6-1

PICK: Eagles 34, Texans 14

I could point you to our "five matchups to watch," and get into detail about how the Texans can't stop the run, or that that they have major holes on their roster at this spot or that spot. On the flipside, I could also point out that the Eagles have a road game on a short week, and that maybe this matchup has the makings of a "trap game" ahead of a mini-bye. We probably don't need to overthink it. The Texans are arguably the worst team in the NFL, and the Eagles, as 13-point favorites, are one of the best. They should win comfortably, as they have done all season long.



Evan Macy

2022 RECORD: 5-2

PICK: Eagles 34, Texans 14

Philadelphia will beat Houston this week. That's all I got. I'm running on fumes.

Shamus Clancy

2022 Record: 7-0

PICK: Eagles 35, Texans 13

My prediction is essentially the same as last week. The Eagles are in 2017 mode as they steamroll through a group of below-average teams in total domination in the middle of the season.



I'm not sure they lose a game this year before, perhaps, Christmas Eve.



I'll say DeVonta Smith gets in on the action with two touchdowns of his own while Jalen Hurts runs for a pair of scores too. Philly fans, of course, are hoping this isn't the only Houston beatdown this week.



Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck | Email | Stories

2022 RECORD: 6-1 PICK: Eagles 33, Texans 17 The Eagles are good and the Texans are bad. #Analysis. Here's hoping this is a game where the Birds put it away early so everyone can put their focus where it should rightfully be, on the World Series in South Philly.

Nick Tricome @itssnick | Email | Stories

2022 RECORD: 6-1 PICK: Eagles 30, Texans 10 The Texans can't stop the run, and if you can't stop the run, you can't stop the pass, which means you're not gonna have any shot against A.J. Brown, not after Sunday's performance against the Steelers. The Eagles were all over a struggling Pittsburgh team and I don't see how they won't do the same against an even more underwhelming Houston squad. The Eagles are more than likely to lose a game at some point, but I don't see it happening any time soon from looking at the remainder of the schedule, definitely not this week at least. MORE: Week 9 power rankings roundup

Eytan Shander

2022 RECORD: 6-1

PICK: Eagles 26, Texans 12

This is one of the best possible situations for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into a short week. The Birds travel to Houston to take on a Texans team that was bleeding yards on the ground BEFORE Derrick Henry opened up a can. The Eagles have established one of the most menacing offenses led by a fierce offensive line, so expect them to do just enough to get the win on the road – something that is hard enough in the NFL. They may open things up early in the air and test the Texans secondary, but Jalen Hurts and this offense will power their way to plenty of rushing yards and scores, ensuring victory ahead of a long rest.

Not that Hurts or Nick Siranni need defending in this area, but do you honestly believe that this week is the one where they finally come in unprepared and have a letdown? The Eagles have a better chance of all three running backs scoring multiple touchdowns than losing to Houston. Houston has been efficient at least in the red zone, so pressuring their QB Davis Mills early in the game will be a point of emphasis for the Eagles defense. The headlines will say “escape” but they will do just enough to get the W – exerting just enough energy to win and still conserve down the line.



John McMullen

2022 RECORD: 7-0

PICK: Eagles 35, Texans 20

There are supposed to be no glorified homecoming games in the NFL, no Clemson scheduling Wofford or Alabama teeing up Louisiana-Monroe. And there certainly aren't any afterthoughts on the road, 1,500 miles away from Lincoln Financial Field on a short week.

Remember, though, the exception proves the rule and that's what the Houston Texans are this week for the Eagles, a road apple on the way to the first 8-0 start in franchise history.

Against an average team, this would be a very difficult spot for Philadelphia, the so-called logical loss on the Eagles' schedule in an atmosphere where you have to almost default to a game plan that looks inward instead of one that preys on the deficiencies of your opponent. When you peel back on the onion a bit, however, you'll notice that the bye week for the Eagles came before the Week 8 win over Pittsburgh, something that allowed the staff to multitask a bit and get a head start on Houston with the extra time.

Even if that wasn't the case when things get tough for the Eagles, the team leans on its offensive line and running game and the Texans are dead last in the NFL when it comes to stopping the run. The Eagles are a 13-point favorite on the road for good reason and there are few available avenues when you can even imagine the Texans being competitive never mind pushing Philadelphia.

