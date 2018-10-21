More Sports:

October 21, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Panthers

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102118CarsonWentz Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz will look to go 2-0 against Carolina on Sunday.

Sunday at 1:00 p.m., the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers in a very important NFC matchup, a year after the two teams played a highly entertaining Thursday night game in Carolina, won by the Eagles.

One of the themes of the Eagles' season, like in 2017, has been an over-abundance of injuries. Presently, the Eagles have seven notable players on the IR, NFI, or PUP lists, as well as five players on the active roster who have already been ruled out for this game. The Panthers list just one back-of-the-roster player on their injury report, though they do have both of their starting offensive tackles on IR. Here's the final Eagles-Panthers injury report, with analysis.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles' pass rush must create pressure against a Panthers offensive line that is playing several backups, while at the same time keeping the elusive Cam Newton from escaping the pocket and making plays with his legs. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' passing game should be in a good position to attack a vulnerable Panthers defense that is suspect at safety. It is important that the Eagles score early and can then get their running game going.

The betting lines opened for this game at Eagles -4, and have since climbed to -4.5. Here are our staff writer picks, as well as who other publications are picking.

For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 7 NFL picks here. The rest of the games around the league:

Morning game (London)

  1. Titans at Chargers

Early afternoon

  1. Patriots at Bears
  2. Bills at Colts
  3. Lions at Dolphins
  4. Vikings at Jets
  5. Browns at Buccaneers
  6. Texans at Jaguars

Late afternoon

  1. Saints at Ravens
  2. Rams at Niners
  3. Cowboys at Redskins

Sunday Night Football

  1. Bengals at Chiefs

Monday Night Football

  1. Giants at Falcons

Feel free to discuss the games below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 7 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
101818DakPrescott

Music

Electric Factory renamed ‘Franklin Music Hall’ after fan contest
Stock_Carroll - Electric Factory Concert Venue

Public Health

City announces plan to clear Frankford Avenue, Emerald Street drug encampments
Frankford avenue towards emerald

Eagles

Week 7 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Panthers
101918_Wentz-Panthers_usat

Food & Drink

Wear your Halloween costume to happy hour at Adventure Aquarium
aquarium

Women's Health

PhillyVoice contributor pushes for more openness around miscarriage on 'Good Day' segment
katies baby pregnancy infant loss month

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.