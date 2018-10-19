Week 7 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Panthers

Last season, the Eagles went down to Carolina on a Thursday night in October and upset the then 4-1 Panthers to improve to 5-1 on the season. This time around, however, both teams already have multiple losses, and the matchup comes to Philadelphia as Birds look to go back over .500 on the season.

And on Sunday, they'll square off in a game that could have major postseason implications, if not in terms of who gets in, at least in terms of seeding — and we all saw how important that home-field advantage was for the Birds during the run up to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have had Cam Newton's number throughout his career, going 2-2 against the Panthers with him at quarterback. Sure, the wins may not be there, and he's recorded 10 touchdowns (six passing and four rushing) and thrown for over 1,000 yards in those four games, but the Eagles defense has also sacked him 14 times, intercepted him nine times and forced him into a pair of fumbles. Moreover, they've held him to a 69.4 passer rating, his worst against any NFL team.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every Friday, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: All five of us picked the Eagles to come away with a win on Sunday. Here's what Kyle Neubeck, who predicted a 27-20 final score, had to say:



The Panthers have not been a good road team this season. All three of their wins came in the comfort of their own stadium, and their losses (at Atlanta in Week 2, at Washington last week) did not exactly come against a pair of juggernauts. So the Eagles don’t exactly have anything to fear with Carolina coming to town. The Panthers did get a boost with the return of Greg Olson last week, but the Eagles have been particularly strong covering tight ends early this season. They’ve allowed the least receptions to the position (19) of any team in the league, and though that may be a product of teams picking on their shaky outside coverage, Carolina doesn’t have many weapons to punish them there. One matchup to watch — how they deal with Christian McCaffery catching passes out of the backfield. Health is the major concern for the Birds going into Sunday. Maligned though he may be, it would be tough to lose Jalen Mills altogether, and both he and Lane Johnson were limited participants in practice Thursday. The availability sheet will loom large this week. With the home crowd behind them, I think the Eagles ultimately get this done.

• ESPN staff: All 10 of their national experts are picking the Eagles to beat the Panthers on Sunday.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com: Eagles 30, Panthers 24



The Eagles own the No. 2 rushing defense in the NFL (79.8 yards per game), which will come in handy against a Carolina squad that averages five yards per carry. Carson Wentz is looking like his old self, and the swagger is back on offense. It should be a good day at the office for the Eagles, who have won 13 of their past 15 home games.



• David Newton, ESPN.com: Eagles 24, Panthers 17



Philadelphia's secondary is banged up, but the Panthers haven't taken advantage of any secondary with deep passes. They have just two receptions for 20-plus yards, a league low. The Eagles are second against the run defensively, so look for them to put pressure on Cam Newton to beat the Panthers. Newton threw three interceptions in a loss to the Eagles last year, and that was at home. This one is on the road, and Philadelphia is coming off arguably its best game yet.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 27, Panthers 20

Going with the Eagles at home in what could be an impactful game come tiebreaker time in late December. If the Panthers are to avoid falling to an NFC East team for the second week in a row (it would be a third, if not for Graham Gano's quads), getting back to Norv Turner basics is the ticket. Namely, Carolina must help Christian McCaffrey create, especially in the running game. The beauty of employing Cam Newton is deploying the mammoth quarterback on the ground, including play fakes. It forces the defense to play 11-on-11, unlike, say, Saquon Barkley with Eli Manning. Carolina only rushed for 81 yards against the Redskins, while McCaffrey posted a lowly 20 yards on eight carries. Keep (start?) pounding, Panthers. Otherwise, the Eagles have both the offensive (especially passing) and home-field advantage.



• CBSSports.com staff: Six of their eight experts are predicting an Eagles' victory over the Panthers, including Pete Prisco, who correctly picked an Eagles' loss in Week 4.