February 11, 2026

Longwood Gardens' new nighttime display bathes its indoor plants in multicolored lights

The flowers, shrubs and bonsais in the conservatories are being illuminated on weekends to offer a new perspective.

By Michaela Althouse
'Garden Glow,' a new display at Longwood Gardens, illuminates the plants inside its conservatories with multicolored lights. It's open on weekend nights through Sunday, March 8.

Longwood Gardens sees its fewest visitors in the winter, but it's perhaps the best time to view the flowers and plants grown inside its conservatories.

Right now, the echiums and blue poppies in the West Conservatory are coming into bloom, and aloes, shrubs and bushes provide bright colors not seen at other times of the year, said Chad Davis, Longwood's associate vice president of conservatories

"Winters are the time for conservatories," Davis said."It's why they were built — to celebrate nature when the outdoor environment is a little bit quiet." 

To bring people out during the colder months, Longwood has debuted Garden Glow, a nighttime look at its conservatories and gardens. The Kennett Square attraction typically closes at 5 p.m. during the winter. Now, visitors can see the plants in the two conservatories illuminated by multicolored lights at night on weekends.

One exhibit, Seeking Light: Bonsai Illuminated, follows the Japanese tradition of highlighting the deadwood on bonsais. Longwood workers painted clear, biodegradable paint on the deadwood, which lights up in blacklight and celebrates the form of the bonsais instead of their foliage, Davis said.

 

garden glow longwood 2.jpgHank Davis/Longwood Gardens

In the 'Seeking Light: Bonsai Illuminated' display, deadwood on the miniature trees is displayed in blacklight.

Outside, visitors can check out the SPARK display, which Davis described as an alternative to fireworks. Biodegradable "sparks" are illuminated and float upward, resembling fireflies, he said.

"I think it's going to be a whole new experience for our guests, with it being nighttime, with it being light-centric, with it being what I like to call elevated horticulture," Davis said. "All of those things are going to be something that's new for our guests."

Other exhibits include floating orbs — circular vases with candles floating in a water basin, hanging floral baskets flooded with pink light and a hanging florals and fabrics display.

Garden Glow is open from 5-10 p.m. Fridays to Sundays through Sunday, March 8. Tickets cost $45 for adults and $17 for children ages 5-18. Younger children get in for free. The tickets also include admission during daytime hours.

That means visitors can see the plants in one way during the day time, Davis said, and gain a new perspective after dark. 

Here's a look at the exhibit. 

longwood garden glowDaniel Traub/Longwood Gardens

Hanging blooms are submerged in pink light in the Longwood Garden's Main Conservatory.

longwood garden glow 2Daniel Traub/Longwood Gardens

The 'Bonsai Illuminated' display highlights the deadwood on the miniature trees.


longwood garden glow 1Daniel Traub/Longwood Gardens

The display in the Main Conservatory includes floating candles in a basin of water.


Michaela Althouse
