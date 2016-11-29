Losing the baby weight: Working out and shedding 45 pounds after delivery

Throughout my pregnancy I felt like a glowing, expecting mother but when I looked in the mirror I saw myself wearing a fat suit. The juxtaposition of this was confusing for me to process. I felt beautiful, but I did not always feel like I looked beautiful. Through my pregnancy I slowly abandoned my vanity. All that was important to me was being healthy for my baby. I trusted that my body knew what it was doing in order to properly and perfectly prepare him for birth. Ultimately, that meant gaining 45 pounds.

I was pretty active while I was carrying Killian, because fitness is important to me and great for pregnancy. But when I hit my third trimester, I simply was not able to keep up my normal workouts. Packing on the pounds was coupled with losing strength, muscle tone and flexibility.

After delivering my son I did not just want to fit back into my pre-pregnancy clothes, I also wanted to be healthy and strong again. I dropped 30 pounds like magic in the first two weeks of my son’s life, but the last 15 required some work. Here is how I have gotten back into a fitness routine (and my favorite pair of jeans) in the two months since my baby was born.



Walking, Walking, Walking

I was told not to work out for the first six weeks after giving birth because my body was healing from labor and delivery. But I was encouraged by my obstetrician to get outside and walk as much as I could. That began the day after I brought my son home from the hospital. At first, putting him in the stroller was an event that nearly drained all of my energy but once we got into a routine, getting out in the neighborhood for a stroll became one of my favorite activities. This introduction back into working out provided other benefits for me. According to the Mayo Clinic, regular postpartum exercise can boost your energy level, relieve stress and promote better sleep.

Helpful tip: If you wear a fitness monitor, like the Nike FuelBand, your steps will not be counted if you keep both hands on the stroller. I have learned to safely push my baby’s stroller with one hand so I know if I reach my daily goal of 10,000 steps.

Postpartum Yoga

As my pregnancy advanced I had to greatly modify my yoga practice to accommodate my growing baby bump and eliminate poses that would be harmful to my baby. Yoga is an important part of my life, so I was anxious to get back into it after giving birth. I resumed yoga at home shortly after having Killian by practicing postpartum yoga, which is nearly identical to the prenatal yoga I enjoyed for 10 months.

