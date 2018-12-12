More Culture:

December 12, 2018

Brickwall Tavern and Porta in Philly offering lunch specials

Burger and a beer for $10 sounds good to us

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Brickwall Tavern burger Courtesy of/Philly PR Girl

Enjoy Brickwall Tavern's Burger Burger in Center City during lunch. Pair it with a beer for $10 total.

It's the holiday season. Which means festive gatherings, shopping and some time off work.

Maybe you have plans to go out to lunch with co-workers to celebrate the holidays. Maybe your budget is tight because you overspent on presents and are looking for a cheap lunch option. Maybe you took a vacation day and want to treat yourself to a delicious, but not extravagant, lunch for one.

If that's the case, you may want to stop into Brickwall Tavern or Porta in Midtown Village. Both restaurants, which are connected, just launched lunch deals.

At Brickwall, you can enjoy the Burger Burger and a beer for $10. The speciality burger includes two 4-ounce patties, white American cheese, sliced pickles, red onion and Brickwall's special burger sauce. It's served with a side of house-made potato chips.

The beers included in the deal are Allagash White, Abita Purple Hazem and Stone IPA.

Over at Porta, you can get a salad and pasta combo for $12.

For pasta, the options are the Pomodoro, made with spaghetti, San Marzano tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano and basil; and the Bootzin, made with orecchiette, San Marzano tomatoes, sausage, cherry peppers, olives and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Three salad options are available to pick from – one with Bibb lettuce and gorgonzola, one with kale and lemon-garlic dressing and another with arugula, toasted almonds and pear.

The lunch specials are available Mondays through Fridays, from noon to 4 p.m. Also, the deals are only available at the Philly locations. Sorry New Jersey, but lucky us.

