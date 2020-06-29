More Events:

June 29, 2020

Mütter Museum offers virtual tour of 'Spit Spreads Death' exhibit

Museum asks viewers to consider parallels between the influenza and coronavirus pandemics

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Exhibits Mutter Museum
Spit Spreads Death exhibit Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A virtual tour of the Mütter Museum's exhibit 'Spit Spreads Death: The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-19 in Philadelphia' is available for free as part of Wawa Welcome America this year.

Philadelphia's Mütter Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19, but there's still a way to peek inside.

In addition to its virtual tour highlighting the collection of medical oddities, the museum is now offering a virtual tour of its exhibit "Spit Spreads Death: The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-19 in Philadelphia" as part of this year's Wawa Welcome America lineup of online events.

RELATED: 100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands

The exhibit opened last year and explores how neighborhoods in Philadelphia were impacted by the global epidemic often called the "Spanish flu," as well as how the disease spread.

With COVID-19 causing sickness and death around the world, the exhibit is both timely and affecting. 

"Get a glimpse into what Philadelphia was like 100 years ago and consider for yourself the parallels between that catastrophic public health event and what we are facing today," states the Mütter Museum.

You can watch the virtual tour below. It's just over 16 minutes long.

The Mütter Museum hopes to announce a reopening date soon. Until then, the museum is asking viewers of its online content to consider making a donation. Those who contribute $25 will get a "Spit Spreads Death" face mask.

