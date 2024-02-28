With plans to shutter 150 stores, fate of Center City Macy's remains unclear

Macy's is still keeping its mouth shut on whether or not Philly-area stores will be part of its planned closure of 150 stores nationwide.

The retail chain announced plans Tuesday to close underperforming stores across the country over the next three years in favor of focusing on luxury brands Bloomingdales and Bluemercury, which it owns. All in all, about 30% of existing Macy's storefronts will be shuttered, starting with 50 stores this year alone. Macy's will have about 350 stores after the closures.

However, in an email to PhillyVoice, Macy's declined to share details of what stores would be closing, just that it would be underperforming locations. There are approximately 12 Macy's locations in the Philadelphia area, including South Jersey.

"As part of our strategy, we intend to close approximately 150 locations over the next three years so we can prioritize investments in the stores that will lead us to a healthier future," Macy's said in an emailed statement. "Closing a store is never an easy decision. We are committed to supporting our impacted colleagues with opportunities wherever available across Macy’s, Inc. and to communicating with transparency."

Macy's said that this closure is part of its A Bold New Chapter strategy, which will "fundamentally reposition the company" as it focuses on the luxury brands, strengthening the Macy's name and brand while modernizing some of its operations. That includes digital shopping tools and refreshing its products, the company said. However, in November of last year, the company said it would open 30 smaller stores over the next two years, all of which are about 20% the size of a typical Macy's store.

This announcement follows the company's rejection of a $5.8 billion acquisition offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management last month. Much of Macy's value is reportedly from its real estate holdings, as in-person stores struggle to compete with online shopping.

The Macy's Center City location is known for its Christmas display. In December, a security guard was killed in a stabbing at the store.