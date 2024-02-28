More Culture:

February 28, 2024

With plans to shutter 150 stores, fate of Center City Macy's remains unclear

The retail chain declined to specify whether or not Philly-area stores would be part of the 150 stores closing nationwide

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Macy's
macy's closing stores Staff photo/PhillyVoice

Sign outside Macy's store at 13th and Market, a location that could be on the chopping block as the retailer plans to closer 30% of its stores over the next three years.

Macy's is still keeping its mouth shut on whether or not Philly-area stores will be part of its planned closure of 150 stores nationwide. 

The retail chain announced plans Tuesday to close underperforming stores across the country over the next three years in favor of focusing on luxury brands Bloomingdales and Bluemercury, which it owns. All in all, about 30% of existing Macy's storefronts will be shuttered, starting with 50 stores this year alone. Macy's will have about 350 stores after the closures. 

However, in an email to PhillyVoice, Macy's declined to share details of what stores would be closing, just that it would be underperforming locations. There are approximately 12 Macy's locations in the Philadelphia area, including South Jersey. 

"As part of our strategy, we intend to close approximately 150 locations over the next three years so we can prioritize investments in the stores that will lead us to a healthier future," Macy's said in an emailed statement. "Closing a store is never an easy decision. We are committed to supporting our impacted colleagues with opportunities wherever available across Macy’s, Inc. and to communicating with transparency."

Macy's said that this closure is part of its A Bold New Chapter strategy, which will "fundamentally reposition the company" as it focuses on the luxury brands, strengthening the Macy's name and brand while modernizing some of its operations. That includes digital shopping tools and refreshing its products, the company said. However, in November of last year, the company said it would open 30 smaller stores over the next two years, all of which are about 20% the size of a typical Macy's store. 

This announcement follows the company's rejection of a $5.8 billion acquisition offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management last month. Much of Macy's value is reportedly from its real estate holdings, as in-person stores struggle to compete with online shopping. 

The Macy's Center City location is known for its Christmas display. In December, a security guard was killed in a stabbing at the store. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Macy's Center City Stores Closures Retail

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Automated license plate readers will be installed on 4 Delaware River bridges
022724_Ben_Franklin_Bridge license readers.max-800x600.jpg

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Adult Health

Nearly 2 million Americans are using kratom yearly, but it is banned in multiple states
Kratom Health Effects

TV

'Jeopardy!' legend Cris Pannullo falls in first round of Tournament of Champions
cris pannullo jeopardy tournament champions loss

Phillies

Phillies team bus involved in accident; players, staff OK
Phillies-Cap-Hat-Glove-Logo

Parties

Mütter Museum to host Radiant Ball in honor of Marie Curie
Radiant ball Marie Curie

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved