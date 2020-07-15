Madden loves the Eagles, who crack the Top 5 in ratings — and rank above the Chiefs

Do Madden ratings mean anything? No.

Are they scientific, or representative of any kind of intensive Pro Football Focus-like analytical study? No.

Do we love football so much that we decided to write yet another post about Madden 21 ratings? Absolutely.

As we approach the release of the latest version of the legendary football video game, Madden 21, ratings and snippets about the game have been leaking out. One of these leaks is overall team ratings, and the Eagles have the fourth best overall numbers in the game — as well as the No. 2 offense.

Interesting...

Player Rating Fletcher Cox (DT) 96 Jason Kelce (C) 94 Brandon Brooks (RG) 93 Zach Ertz (TE) 90 Lane Johnson (RT) 89 Brandon Graham (DE) 87 Darius Slay Jr. (CB) 87 Carson Wentz (QB) 84 Alshon Jeffery (WR) 84 Nickell-Roby Coleman (CB) 83





More Madden ratings — which we will reiterate mean literally nothing but are fun to talk and complain about — will continue to leak right up until Madden 21 drops on August 25.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports