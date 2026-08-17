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August 17, 2026

Made in Philadelphia Summer Market to debut at Dilworth Park over Labor Day weekend

More than 60 makers, artists, food vendors and small businesses will set up outside City Hall from Sept. 4-6.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Family-Friendly
Made in Philadelphia Summer Market Coming Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

More than 60 makers, artists, food vendors and small businesses will set up at Dilworth Park during the Made in Philadelphia Summer Market from Sept. 4-6.

A Labor Day weekend market will bring more than 60 small businesses to Dilworth Park for three days of shopping, food and drinks. The first Made in Philadelphia Summer Market runs Friday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 6, outside City Hall. Admission is free.

The market is a summer edition of the seasonal shopping events organized by the team behind the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Christmas Village. Its vendors will come from Philadelphia, the surrounding region and beyond.

Vendors will sell artwork, jewelry, ceramics, clothing, home goods, candles, skincare products and stationery. Food and drink options will include flavored lemonades, honey, granola and other specialty items. The complete lineup will be announced closer to the market.

The market is family friendly and will be held rain or shine. Hours are noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Made in Philadelphia Summer Market

Friday, Sept. 4-Sunday, Sept. 6
Friday and Saturday | Noon-8 p.m.
Sunday | Noon-6 p.m.
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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