Made in Philadelphia Summer Market to debut at Dilworth Park over Labor Day weekend

A Labor Day weekend market will bring more than 60 small businesses to Dilworth Park for three days of shopping, food and drinks. The first Made in Philadelphia Summer Market runs Friday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 6, outside City Hall. Admission is free.

The market is a summer edition of the seasonal shopping events organized by the team behind the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Christmas Village. Its vendors will come from Philadelphia, the surrounding region and beyond.

Vendors will sell artwork, jewelry, ceramics, clothing, home goods, candles, skincare products and stationery. Food and drink options will include flavored lemonades, honey, granola and other specialty items. The complete lineup will be announced closer to the market.

The market is family friendly and will be held rain or shine. Hours are noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 4-Sunday, Sept. 6

Friday and Saturday | Noon-8 p.m.

Sunday | Noon-6 p.m.

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Free admission





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