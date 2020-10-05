Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing teen Madison Sparrow

Delaware authorities are seeking help from the public to locate a 17-year-old Newark girl who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

State police issued a Gold Alert on Sunday for Madison Sparrow, who was last seen near Farm Lane in Newark.

*GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK TEEN- NEWARK* Newark – Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for... Posted by Delaware State Police on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Sparrow is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds, with long, brown hair and glasses.

MORE NEWS: 15-year-old boy killed in South Philly double shooting



She was last seen wearing black tights with denim shorts, gray boots and a blue hoodie that says "New Jersey" on it. Sparrow also was wearing white ghost earrings, police said.

Attempts to locate or communicate with Sparrow have been unsuccessful since her diappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Sparrow’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 by calling (302) 834-2620 or by calling 911. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or submitting a tip online.