October 05, 2020

15-year-old boy killed in South Philly double shooting

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Investigations
teens double shooting south. Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two teenagers were struck in a deadly double shooting that occured in the Girard Park section of South Philadelphia at around 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police are investigating a double shooting in South Philadelphia that left one teenager dead and another in critical condition. 

The double shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday near the 2100 block of Jackson Street in city's Girard Estates neighborhood, according to 6ABCPolice identified Omar Wade, 15, as the deceased victim. 

Wade was struck in the head and left thigh and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died, the Associated Press reported.

An 18-year-old man, who was not identified, also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the same hospital. He was in critical condition, CBS3 reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. 

Those with information valuable to the police investigation are asked to call (215) 686-TIPS.

