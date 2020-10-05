15-year-old boy killed in South Philly double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting in South Philadelphia that left one teenager dead and another in critical condition.

The double shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday near the 2100 block of Jackson Street in city's Girard Estates neighborhood, according to 6ABC. Police identified Omar Wade, 15, as the deceased victim.

Wade was struck in the head and left thigh and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died, the Associated Press reported.

An 18-year-old man, who was not identified, also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the same hospital. He was in critical condition, CBS3 reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Those with information valuable to the police investigation are asked to call (215) 686-TIPS.