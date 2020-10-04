Two Temple students hospitalized after falling from roof of building

Two women have been hospitalized after they fell four stories from a building in the area of Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia, police said.

The victims, both Temple students, fell from the roof of the building in the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street, where Temple police responded to the scene around 2 a.m.

Officers found the 19-year-old victims suffering from multiple injuries.

One of the victims was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital with injures to her right leg and left ankle.

The second victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition with multiple injuries.

Authorities said the incident occurred during a rooftop party at an off-campus apartment building. Temple students have been discouraged from having parties in the aftermath of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus last month, which prompted Temple to suspend in-person classes for the rest of the semester.

The incident is under investigation by Temple police and the Philadelphia Police Department.