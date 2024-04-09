More Events:

April 09, 2024

New Hope Film Festival to show Malcolm Kenyatta documentary

The movie chronicles the state representative's 2022 campaign and marriage to Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Film Festivals
Kenyatta Documentary Tim Harris/Provided Image

The 2023 documentary premiered at the BFI Flare festival in London last year. This weekend at the New Hope Film Festival will be the first time it has been publicly shown in the area.

Movie and political buffs can catch Malcolm Kenyatta's documentary this month for the first time in the Philly area. 

The state representative was featured in 2023's "Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn," which documented his rise in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia politics. The 95-minute film covers his U.S. Senate campaign during the 2022 Democratic primaries, when he was the first openly gay person to run for the position. He lost the nomination to now Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.). Had Kenyatta won, he would have become the first openly gay Black U.S. senator. 

The film will be shown at the New Hope Film Festival on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m at the New Hope Arts Center. 

In addition to the race, the documentary covers Kenyatta's childhood in Philly, work as an activist and politician, and marriage to Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta. The film was directed by Tim Harris, who met met Kenyatta while they were both students at Temple. Harris also directed the "Going Forward" documentary about Kenyatta's first race to become a state senator.

"Today Show" anchor Al Roker was an executive producer on the film, which premiered at BFI Flare in London in March 2023. According to IMDB, this is the first time it has been shown in the area other than a friends-and-family screening after it premiered. 

"I can't think of a better subject for a film during these tenuous times," Roker said in 2023. "Malcolm Kenyatta offers hope to so many, especially those that have had their voices silenced due to societal inequity. His energy is infectious and his message is powerful. He is a rising star for a new generation of voters and this documentary gives keen insight into what it takes to get elected in America today." 


Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m. 
Tickets: $15.50-$18.50
New Hope Arts Center
2 Stockton Ave., New Hope
MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Film Festivals New Hope Elections Documentaries State Senate

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

37th Annual Philadelphia Building Trades All Star Labor Classic is Sunday, April 14th
Limited - Visit Crawford - Men toasting beer

Escape to Crawford County — just a drive away from Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center declare a one-day strike
Aramark strike wells fargo

Sponsored

A weekend getaway in Northern PA
Limited - Visit Crawford - Hot Air Balloon

Prevention

Blood clots are common and can be deadly, but many Americans don't know enough about the risks
040924bloodclot.jpg

TV

Hulu docuseries follows Bon Jovi from New Jersey beginnings to current crisis
Bon Jovi documentary

Sixers

Three storylines to follow during the Sixers' final three games
Melton 4.8.24

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap, which returns this month, unveils 2024 schedule
Parks on Tap 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved