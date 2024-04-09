New Hope Film Festival to show Malcolm Kenyatta documentary

Movie and political buffs can catch Malcolm Kenyatta's documentary this month for the first time in the Philly area.



The state representative was featured in 2023's "Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn," which documented his rise in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia politics. The 95-minute film covers his U.S. Senate campaign during the 2022 Democratic primaries, when he was the first openly gay person to run for the position. He lost the nomination to now Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.). Had Kenyatta won, he would have become the first openly gay Black U.S. senator.

The film will be shown at the New Hope Film Festival on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m at the New Hope Arts Center.

In addition to the race, the documentary covers Kenyatta's childhood in Philly, work as an activist and politician, and marriage to Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta. The film was directed by Tim Harris, who met met Kenyatta while they were both students at Temple. Harris also directed the "Going Forward" documentary about Kenyatta's first race to become a state senator.

"Today Show" anchor Al Roker was an executive producer on the film, which premiered at BFI Flare in London in March 2023. According to IMDB, this is the first time it has been shown in the area other than a friends-and-family screening after it premiered.

"I can't think of a better subject for a film during these tenuous times," Roker said in 2023. "Malcolm Kenyatta offers hope to so many, especially those that have had their voices silenced due to societal inequity. His energy is infectious and his message is powerful. He is a rising star for a new generation of voters and this documentary gives keen insight into what it takes to get elected in America today."



Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $15.50-$18.50

New Hope Arts Center