More Health:

March 25, 2019

Early testing of new male birth control pill shows no safety issues

Here's what you should know about the new contraceptive for men

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Men's Health Contraception
men-male-birth-control-pexels Helena Lopes/Pexels

A second male birth control pill showed no safety concerns in preliminary testing, suggesting that a new form of contraception may be available far down the road.

The new pill, which works similarly to female contraception, passed initial safety tests and produced hormone responses consistent with effective birth control in the men studied, according to research presented by the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute and the University of Washington at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, TIME reports.

The new research involved 40 healthy men who received either a placebo or the experimental birth control pill, which is, for now, called 11-beta-MNTDC.

RELATED READ: Most young men don’t know about emergency contraception, study finds

The purpose of phase one trials is to gather initial data on a drug's safety, not to test whether it's effective. In fact, the duration of the trial was insufficient to prove the pill's effectiveness as a contraceptive — that would take 60 to 90 days of use, the researchers said. Instead, the hormone changes seen in the volunteers were "consistent with effective contraception," according to a news release.

Among the men who took the birth control pill, average circulating testosterone levels dropped as low as that which occurs in a state of androgen (male hormone) deficiency. But the men did not experience any severe side effects, such as major loss of libido, as can occur in a typical state of androgen deficiency. Any side effects that did occur were few and mild, and included fatigue, acne or headache, researchers reported.

Recently, there have been some promising advances in male birth control. Researchers from LA BioMed and the University of Washington previously developed a separate male birth control pill that is a “sister compound” to the new option; it, too, has passed preliminary safety and efficacy tests. There’s also some evidence that similar compounds could act as long-lasting male birth control when injected, Wang says. A topical contraceptive gel, which men would apply daily to their shoulders and arms, is even further along in studies.

The results are promising, but Wang emphasizes that much more research is needed. Wang and her team will first need to conduct similar but longer-term studies in men, then eventually recruit thousands of couples willing to test the drug for a few years to ensure it is safe and effective, she says.

"Safe, reversible hormonal male contraception should be available in about 10 years," Wang says. 

“Contraception is for healthy, younger couples,” she adds. “We have to make sure, 100 percent sure, that it’s not going to harm the person.”

Because the findings were presented at a media meeting, they should also be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Men's Health Contraception United States Testosterone Pills Birth Control

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles free agency grade roundup
032519BrandonGraham

Fitness

Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019 rescheduled from September to August
0324NakedBikeRide

Podcasts

True-crime podcast examines Northern Liberties native, 1970s serial killer Joseph 'The Shoemaker' Kallinger
Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Phillies

Is this the Phillies 2019 Opening Day lineup?
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Shopping

Champion in Center City to give out tote bags designed by local mural artist on Saturday
Tote bags designed by local mural artist to be given out at Champion in Center City

Food & Drink

Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season
Stock_Carroll - Food Trucks in Center City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved