March 28, 2023

Philadelphia police searching for driver after man killed in hit-and-run Tuesday morning

A 27-year-old was struck by two vehicles crossing the intersection of Island and Woodland Avenue in the Southwest section of the city; the second driver fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
A 27-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was hit by two cars in Southwest Philadelphia. The second driver fled the scene.

A 27-year-old man was killed after being hit by multiple cars in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday morning, police said.

Multiple media outlets reported, around 2 a.m., a man was crossing the street at the intersection of Island and Woodland avenues when he was struck by a Nissan driving southbound. 

 The impact of the crash with the car landed the man in the northbound lane, where he was hit by a second vehicle. The second vehicle ran over the man and kept on driving. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:13 a.m. Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to FOX29

The driver of the first vehicle that hit the pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, stayed at the scene to wait for the police. Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan, 6ABC said.

Fatal hit-and-runs rose in Philadelphia in 2022, with more than 30 reported, four times the amount compared to 2019, data shared by CBS3 said.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the police at (215) 685-3181 or call or text the PPD tipline at (215) 686-2477. 

