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June 26, 2026

Manayunk Arts Festival brings more than 300 artists to Main Street this weekend

The free two-day event on June 27-28 also features live art demonstrations, interactive experiences, food vendors and shopping.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Arts
ManayunkArtsFest2026 Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

A previous Manayunk Arts Festival filled Main Street with artists, vendors and visitors during the annual outdoor event.

More than 300 artists will fill Main Street this weekend as the 37th annual Manayunk Arts Festival returns for two days of art, shopping, food and entertainment.

The free festival will take place Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists from around the region and across the country will showcase original paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glasswork, wood creations and other handmade pieces that attendees can browse and purchase.

Beyond the artwork, attendees also can check out live demonstrations, food and drink vendors, merchant specials and several interactive experiences. Highlights include the Emerging Artists section on Grape Street, pottery demonstrations at BabyFace Studio, Lucky's Funk Shop and a community art activity in Canal View Park.

The festival also will feature Carrera's "Paint My Ride" activation, where two Philadelphia artists will transform a vintage car into a one-of-a-kind work of art while attendees vote for their favorite design.

The event will be held rain or shine. Organizers encourage attendees to take SEPTA or use the event shuttle, which connects Main Street with nearby parking locations

Manayunk Arts Festival

Saturday, June 27-28
Main Street Manayunk
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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