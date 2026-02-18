More Events:

February 18, 2026

Manayunk Restaurant Week adds first-ever winter edition with $15-$45 prix fixe menus

More than 20 Main Street spots will offer multi-course lunch and dinner specials March 2-8.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
Bar Jawn, Sandwhich Photo Credit/Cody Aldrich Photography

Diners can explore special prix fixe menus at more than 20 restaurants during Manayunk Restaurant Week, running March 2-8 along Main Street. (Pictured: Bar Jawn)

Manayunk’s restaurant row is giving diners a reason to brave late winter. The first-ever winter edition of Manayunk Restaurant Week runs March 2 through March 8, bringing more than 20 restaurants together for special prix fixe menus ranging from $15 to $45.

Participating spots will offer two-, three-, four- and even five-course options for lunch and dinner, with price tiers set at $15, $25, $35 and $45 per person. Many restaurants will also feature specialty cocktails, wine pairings and craft beer selections.

It’s a chance to try some of the neighborhood’s most popular restaurants at a lower price point, whether you’re in the mood for burgers and tacos or a multi-course Japanese, Thai or Italian dinner.

Participating restaurants include Bar Jawn, The Goat’s Beard, Mia Ragazza, SOMO, Chabaa Thai Bistro, Jake & Cooper’s Wine Bar, Manayunk Brewing Company, Taqueria Amor, Lucky’s Last Chance, Bayou Bar & Grill, JD McGillicuddy’s, Blondie, New Leaf, Yanako and Zesty’s.

Reservations are recommended. A full list of restaurants and menus is available at manayunk.com.

Manayunk Winter Restaurant Week

March 2-8
Participating restaurants
Main Street, Manayunk
Menus range $15-$45

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Food & Drink Restaurant Week Manayunk Cocktails

Videos

Featured

1282026 - flea market

The Big Flea Market will bring vintage fashion and midcentury style to New Jersey this February
Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Penn officials, graduate student workers reach tentative agreement

Penn grad contract

Sponsored

Local 98 supports Mummers Parade

IBEW Admit One

Adult Health

Most people in physical therapy fail to complete their home exercises

Physical Therapy Exercises

Food & Drink

Pat's King of Steaks is changing the way it makes some cheesesteaks

Pats New Cheesesteak

Entertainment

Shinedown bringing world tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena in July

Shinedown band coming to philly

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved