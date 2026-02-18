Manayunk Restaurant Week adds first-ever winter edition with $15-$45 prix fixe menus

Manayunk’s restaurant row is giving diners a reason to brave late winter. The first-ever winter edition of Manayunk Restaurant Week runs March 2 through March 8, bringing more than 20 restaurants together for special prix fixe menus ranging from $15 to $45.

Participating spots will offer two-, three-, four- and even five-course options for lunch and dinner, with price tiers set at $15, $25, $35 and $45 per person. Many restaurants will also feature specialty cocktails, wine pairings and craft beer selections.

It’s a chance to try some of the neighborhood’s most popular restaurants at a lower price point, whether you’re in the mood for burgers and tacos or a multi-course Japanese, Thai or Italian dinner.

Participating restaurants include Bar Jawn, The Goat’s Beard, Mia Ragazza, SOMO, Chabaa Thai Bistro, Jake & Cooper’s Wine Bar, Manayunk Brewing Company, Taqueria Amor, Lucky’s Last Chance, Bayou Bar & Grill, JD McGillicuddy’s, Blondie, New Leaf, Yanako and Zesty’s.

Reservations are recommended. A full list of restaurants and menus is available at manayunk.com.

Manayunk Winter Restaurant Week

March 2-8

Participating restaurants

Main Street, Manayunk

Menus range $15-$45

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.