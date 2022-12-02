A proposed law would require N.J. adults to wear bicycle helmets

Everyone remembers getting their first bicycle; most people got a cool helmet to go with it. As a young child, a bike and a helmet go hand in hand, but as you age, helmets are no longer worn by many adults and teenagers.

A proposed law in New Jersey could change that. Assemblyman Reginald Atkins, representing Union County for the state, has proposed a bill requiring all bicycle and scooter riders, including motorized scooters, to wear helmets. The proposed law was introduced after Atkins's wife and daughter scraped themselves up in a riding accident.

Some critics say mandatory legislation such as Atkins's proposal will deter people from riding bikes.

Currently, there is only a law requiring bicycle riders 17 years old or younger to wear safety helmets. A warning is given out the first time they are caught without a helmet. Subsequent violations require a parent or legal guardian to pay a $26 fine on the first offense, and a maximum fee of $100 afterward.

Debra Kagen, the executive director of the New Jersey Bike and Walk Coalition, told NJ.com that while the organization wants people to consider wearing helmets, it is opposed to mandating them for adults.

"Some people won't bother biking if they have to wear a helmet, others will be discouraged because helmet laws give a false impression that cycling is extremely dangerous," she told NJ.com. "The focus needs to be on making our streets safer for bicycling, not requiring riders to wear equipment to keep them safe."

This bill would make New Jersey the first state in the United States to require adults to wear bicycle helmets when riding. Across the world, just four countries have universal helmet mandates: Argentina, New Zealand, Cyprus and Australia.

A few years ago, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended all 50 states adopt legislation requiring helmets for all cyclists. Its research and reason focused on crash protection and limiting the impact of severe head injuries.

"Because research shows that less than half of bicyclists wear helmets and that head injuries were the leading cause of bicyclist fatalities, the NTSB recommended that all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico require that all persons wear a helmet while riding a bicycle," the organization said in a press release.

But Bicycling Magazine argues that mandatory helmet laws make cyclists less safe. Its research shows that when cities and states mandate helmets, it causes a reduction in the number of cyclists on the street, as well as financial struggles for bike-sharing systems. According to the site, fewer riders on the street has a negative effect on the safety-in-numbers approach, which means the more cyclists on the road, the safer they feel in traffic.

"More people on bikes creates safer conditions on our streets," author Thomas DeVito wrote. "The unfortunate truth is mandatory helmet laws simply don't lead to their purported goal, which is to make streets safer. In fact, and perhaps counter-intuitively for many of us, the opposite remains the case across a growing number of cities around the world."

Liam Blank of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign told NJ.com that this legislation does not accurately deal with the problem underlying most bicycle accidents.



"Mandating cyclists to dress up for urban warfare doesn't help anyone," Blank said. "You make cycling safer by implementing Complete Streets policies — by designing roads that protect cyclists from dangerous automobile drivers."



According to the New Jersey police, there have been 16 people killed in bike crashes in the state in 2022. Last year, 26 cyclists died in N.J. crashes.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is reportedly not opposed to the bill; however, this bill seems to have an uphill battle to climb.