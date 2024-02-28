More Health:

February 28, 2024

Daily marijuana use greatly increases risk of heart attack and stroke, study finds

The research comes as states increasingly move to legalize recreational cannabis. Gov. Josh Shapiro is pushing to make it legal in Pennsylvania.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Marijuana
Marijuana Heart Attack Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press

A new study shows that regular cannabis use greatly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. In the file photo above, a New Jersey resident attends a rally hosted by the Coalition for Medical Marijuana of New Jersey.

The vast majority of people who use cannabis smoke it – and that may significantly increase their risk of heart disease and stroke, new research shows.

In a study published Wednesday, 75% of participants reported smoking cannabis, while 25% said they used it in some other way – through edibles, drinking it or vaping it. 

MOREFake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and meth are putting drug users at greater risk of overdose, DEA says

Overall, daily cannabis use was associated with a 42% increased likelihood of stroke and a 25% increased risk of heart attack when compared with people who did not use the drug in any way. Even less frequent use of cannabis was associated with increased risk of cardiovascular events, with weekly users showing a 5% increased risk of stroke and a 3% increased likelihood of heart attack, according to the study.

The results, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, fall against a backdrop of growing cannabis use over the last two decades as states increasingly legalized marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes. 

Marijuana is now legal for medicinal use in 38 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and for recreational use in 24 states. New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana in 2021 and now has approximately 29 recreational dispensaries.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced in February that he wants to legalize adult-use marijuana as a new source of revenue to fund schools, public transit and other efforts across the commonwealth.

The study, funded by a division of the National Institutes of Health, examined data from nearly 435,000 people – the largest study ever conducted that looked at the interplay of cannabis use and heart disease and stroke.

"This is an important public health finding, particularly given our ongoing efforts to reduce the burden of heart disease in this country," Dr. David C. Goff, director of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute's Division of Cardiovascular Sciences, said in a press release.

The study did not explore the exact links between cannabis use and heart disease.

"In addition to toxins, endocannabinoid receptors — the part of cells responsible for recognizing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis — are widespread in the body's cardiovascular tissues and might facilitate heart risks," the press release read.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Marijuana Philadelphia Stroke Research Cannabis Heart Attacks Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Gene Waddy

Supplier diversity is a key ingredient to business success
Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Automated license plate readers will be installed on 4 Delaware River bridges
022724_Ben_Franklin_Bridge license readers.max-800x600.jpg

Real Estate

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Adult Health

Nearly 2 million Americans are using kratom yearly, but it is banned in multiple states
Kratom Health Effects

TV

'Jeopardy!' legend Cris Pannullo falls in first round of Tournament of Champions
cris pannullo jeopardy tournament champions loss

Phillies

Phillies team bus involved in accident; players, staff OK
Phillies-Cap-Hat-Glove-Logo

Parties

Mütter Museum to host Radiant Ball in honor of Marie Curie
Radiant ball Marie Curie

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved