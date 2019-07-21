More Culture:

July 21, 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' becomes highest grossing film ever, passing 'Avatar'

The Marvel film surpassed 'Titanic' 10 days after the film was released in theaters in April

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Box Office Records
'Avengers: Endgame' passes Avatar Marvel/YouTube

"Avengers: Endgame" is set to pass James Cameron's "Avatar" in box office sales, making the Marvel film the highest grossing film in cinema history, Disney announced on Saturday night.

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame," is set to pass James Cameron's "Avatar" in box office sales, making the film the highest grossing film in cinema history, Disney announced on Saturday night.

The film has made $2.7982 billion at the box office and is currently only $500,000 behind the Cameron box office mega-hit. Disney expects the film to surpass the film's $2.7987 billion box office sales on Sunday. 

Ten days after "Endgame" was released on April 26, the film surpassed James Cameron's "Titanic" to become the second-highest grossing film on record. 

Many people, including Disney, were reluctant that the film could top "Avatar," even after the company re-released the film on June 28 with a new deleted scene, Stan Lee tribute, and a post-credits scene. At the time of the film's re-release, it was $37 million behind "Avatar."

“Thanks to you, 'Avengers: Endgame' is the biggest film of all-time,” Kevn Feige, Marvel Studios president, said on stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday night. 

"Avatar" held the record for highest grossing film for almost 10 years after its release on Dec. 18, 2009. The top five highest grossing films now include "Avengers: Endgame" in the top spot, followed by James Cameron's "Avatar" and Titanic" in the second and third spot, J.J. Abram's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" sits at no. 4, while "Avengers: Infinity War" stays at no. 5.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Box Office Records United States Marvel Avengers Avatar

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Adult Health

I’m a CPAP dropout: Why many lose sleep over apnea treatment
CPAP Sleep Apnea 07212019

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Weather

Philadelphia heat wave is almost over — what to expect this week
Carroll - Heat, High temperatures, Hot, Summer

Movies

'Ghetto Cowboy' producers seek experienced horseback rider to co-star with Idris Elba
Idris Elba 'Ghetto Cowboy'

Weekend

Check out what's happening this weekend, July 19-21
Carroll - The Oval+ at Eakins Oval

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved