More News:

November 20, 2018

Watch: Mayor Kenney reads mean tweets to get us in Thanksgiving spirit

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Twitter
Kenney Mean Tweets Thanksgiving 2018 Screenshot/PhillyMayor/Twitter

Mayor Jim Kenney laughing at the idea of Philadelphia taking a poop.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has made reading mean tweets a semi-regular thing during his time in office. It's hard to blame him: It's easy content, and we'll always watch. 

He shared a new edition Tuesday, featuring Thanksgiving-related tweets. Each one includes Twitter users “thanking” Kenney for something.

That was pretty good! Kenney laughing and making a toilet joke seemed unscripted, and it was funny.

Unfortunately, the video stopped short of including handles with the original tweets. 

We wanted to know who was yelling at the mayor, so we went back and found the five originals for some context:

1. The guy who called Kenney a tool is the only person, ever, to tweet “thanks for demonstrating what a complete tool you are,” which seems almost impossible:

This tweet was in response to Kenney’s statement on the incident at Weccacoe Playground, when a black doll was found hanging from a noose. 

2. The second one was from former WIP host Tony Bruno:

This tweet was in response to a video of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk being confronted by Antifa protestors in the Gayborhood. 

3. The third tweet was in response to a get out the vote post from Kenney in late September:

4. Fourth tweet: more Tony Bruno!

It seems like Bruno spends a lot of his retirement yelling at the mayor.

5. The fifth tweet was a quote-tweet of an NBC10 breaking news item about the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Paul Sulock.

There you have it: Everyone likes to be angry online.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Twitter Philadelphia James Kenney Mean Tweets Social Media Videos Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's latest move puts scrutiny all on him, not the Sixers
102318-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Natural Disasters

Map shows haze in Philly came from California wildfire smoke
Carroll - California wildfire smoke in Philly

Fitness

6ABC reporter shares details of harrowing condition caused by over-exercising
Carroll - 6abc Jeannette Reyes

Opinion

Al Morganti: Welcome to the new NFL, where the Eagles don't appear to belong
112018_Chiefs-Rams_usat

Lawsuits

Kate McClure releases secret recording, claims innocence in GoFundMe scam
GoFundMe scam

Holiday

Watch 'Elf' on the big screen to celebrate movie's 15th anniversary
"Elf" Christmas movie

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.