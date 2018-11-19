More News:

November 19, 2018

1,500-pound cow stolen, butchered on road in western Pennsylvania

Somerset Police are still investigating the incident

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Cow Pixabay/from Pexels

A cow was stolen and butchered on the side of the road in western Pennsylvania.

A 1,500-pound cow was stolen from a Somerset County farm and butchered on the side of the road early Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

Investigators said the Holstein dairy cow was taken sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday from Pennwood Farms on Sugar Grove School Road, PennLive reported

MORE: A camel showed up in Pennsylvania during Thursday's snowstorm

The suspects then somehow transported the cow to the side of a road, where state troopers said they allegedly slit its throat and took its hind quarters, front shoulders, and ear tags. 

The suspects fled the scene and left the rest of the animal's carcass near the roadside.  

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Somerset Barracks at (814) 445-4104.

