January 29, 2020

McClure Elementary finally reopens after being closed due to asbestos contamination

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
McClure Elementary School has finally reopened after being closed for several weeks.

McClure Elementary School, closed for three weeks because of airborne asbestos, reopened Wednesday after it was found the building's air quality did not pose an immediate threat to the health of students and teachers.

The School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, agreed that the building in the Hunting Park neighborhood of North Philadelphia was safe enough to reopen.

There is still some asbestos present in the building, but that the affected areas are sealed off. Asbestos sources in those areas, which include the attic and parts of the basement, have been contained according to the results of air tests this past week, School District officials told 6ABC.

Cleaning and checkups will continue everyday during non-school hours and over the summer until the asbestos has been fully removed, according to the school district.

School district officials met with parents Tuesday to answer questions and address concerns, according to CBS 3.

The school had initially reopened on Jan. 15 after being closed for three weeks beginning Dec. 19 due to asbestos treatment, but it was closed again just two days later on January 17th for additional cleaning.

