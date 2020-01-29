More Health:

January 29, 2020

Philadelphia Airport among those screening passengers for coronavirus

Here's what to expect if you're traveling from China

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
Coronavirus Airport Screening Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia International Airport is among 20 U.S. airports that are screening travelers from China for the novel coronavirus. Above, passengers get their boarding passes in Philly.

Philadelphia International Airport is now screening some travelers for the novel coronavirus, an effort aimed at preventing the deadly illness from gaining a stronger foothold in the United States.

All passengers arriving from China will be screened by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staffers before exiting the international terminal. 

It's a process that's playing out at 20 American airports, which handle about 90% of the passengers from China, according to Vice President Mike Pence. The Philly airport does not have any direct flights from China, but passengers from China arrive there via connecting flights. 

As of Wednesday, there were more than 6,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China – a figure that has surpassed the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak. At least 132 people have died since the coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

The risk of coronavirus infection for Americans remains low, U.S. health officials stress. So far, only five U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus and they all traveled from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. But the CDC is investigating dozens of additional cases, including one from Philadelphia

By bolstering airport screenings, U.S. health officials hope to contain the virus. Here's what people traveling from China can expect to undergo as part of the screening process.

WHAT'S THE AIRPORT SCREENING PROCESS?

Travelers from China will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire regarding their travel, possible symptoms and contact information upon landing. 

CDC staffers then will take the passengers' temperatures using a handheld, non-contact thermometer. They also will observe passengers for coughing and breathing difficulties. 

Any passengers deemed to be sick will undergo further evaluation to determine whether they should be taken to a hospital for additional testing and treatment. 

Travelers who do not have symptoms will receive a health information card listing coronavirus symptoms and providing instructions on what to do should they develop symptoms. 

More information from the CDC can be found here

WHAT ARE THE CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS?

All travelers from China should monitor their health for any potential changes for 14 days. Anyone who develops fever, cough or experience difficulty breathing should seek medical care immediately. They also should avoid contact with other people.

The CDC urges them to call the doctor's office or emergency department before arriving so that precautions can be taken to prevent others from falling ill. Travelers should inform medical personnel that they had been in China. 

Medical personnel are being instructed to immediately notify both infection control, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Philadelphia Health Department. 

WHAT AIRPORTS ARE SCREENING PASSENGERS? 

In addition to Philadelphia International Airport, there are 19 other airports screening passengers. 

They are:

• Boston Logan International Airport

• Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

• Detroit Metropolitan Airport

• Dulles International Airport in Washington 

• El Paso International Airport

• George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

• Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta

• Honolulu International Airport

• John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

• Los Angeles International Airport

• Miami International Airport

• Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

• Newark Liberty International Airport 

• O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

• San Diego International Airport

• San Francisco International Airport

• San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico

• Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

• Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus Philadelphia Infectious Disease China Viruses Flights Screenings Travel Philadelphia International Airport

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How the Sixers handle the trade deadline internally
012919-EltonBrand-USAToday

Wawa

Wawa customers’ hacked info could be for sale on dark web, cybersecurity firm says
Wawa

Prevention

Philadelphia Airport among those screening passengers for coronavirus
Coronavirus Airport Screening Philadelphia

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
400922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Indictments

Philly council member Kenyatta Johnson accepted $66,000 in bribes, federal indictment claims
Kenyatta Johnson Indictment Charges

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved