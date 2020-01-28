More Health:

January 28, 2020

William Penn Charter exchange student does not have coronavirus, testing shows

But the Prep school ends program following concerns

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
William Penn Charter School Potential Coronavirus Case Source/Google Street View

A Chinese exchange student who fell ill shortly after arriving at William Penn Charter School does not have the novel coronavirus, school officials say, citing diagnostic test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A William Penn Charter School exchange student who fell ill last week after arriving from China does not have the novel coronavirus, school officials announced Tuesday. 

A diagnostic test conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came back negative. The student had been quarantined with a chaperone since falling ill, but has been feeling better, according to the East Falls prep school.

The student is among a group that arrived last week at Penn Charter for a two-week exchange program. The group of 18 students and three chaperones, had caught a connecting flight in Wuhan, China, the site of the outbreak, en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. 

Penn Charter officials have canceled the exchange program in light of concerns about the coronavirus. 

"We regret that this program has been complicated, and now terminated, because of events that were beyond the control of the people who were excited for all the learning that this cultural exchange had promised," Head of School Darryl J. Ford wrote in an email to parents on Monday night.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia China Penn Charter

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How the Sixers handle the trade deadline internally
012919-EltonBrand-USAToday

Wawa

Wawa customers’ hacked info could be for sale on dark web, cybersecurity firm says
Wawa

Prevention

Philadelphia Airport among those screening passengers for coronavirus
Coronavirus Airport Screening Philadelphia

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
400922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Indictments

Philly council member Kenyatta Johnson accepted $66,000 in bribes, federal indictment claims
Kenyatta Johnson Indictment Charges

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved