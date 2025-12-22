McMillan's Bakery in South Jersey will not reopen, family says

The shuttered McMillan's Bakery in South Jersey will remain closed despite reports that it would reopen under new ownership, the McMillan family said Monday.

The Haddon Township staple, known for its cream-filled doughnuts, closed in May after 86 years in business. In October, multiple new outlets, including PhillyVoice, reported that Tom Whitman, the owner of Del Buono's Bakery in Haddon Heights, had purchased the building and planned to reopen it in February in partnership with Doug Biemiller, a member of the McMillan family.

On Monday, the McMillan family released a statement stating that McMillan's is not reopening, clarifying that the new property owner plans to open a bakery under a different name. The family said that when the building was sold, the McMillan's name, trademark, recipes and "goodwill" remained with the family.

"McMillan's has always been a family business, founded by our grandparents George and Evelyn and carried forward by their children, grandchildren, cousins, spouses, aunts, and uncles," the statement said. "Our mother Arline was the heart of the bakery, and she made us promise to keep the McMillan's legacy in the family. When she passed, our family vowed to follow her wishes and we intend to honor that promise into the future."

Arline Biemiller, George and Evelyn's eldest daughter, died in 2023. The McMillan family listed the building for sale in the fall of 2024.

The McMillan family's statement said they waited to publicly address news reports stating that McMillan's Bakery was "reopening" or "coming back" until they "directly" discussed the matter privately with the parties involved. The family declined to provide further comment.