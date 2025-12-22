More News:

December 22, 2025

McMillan's Bakery in South Jersey will not reopen, family says

The new property owner plans to open a bakery, but the business will not use the McMillan's name or its recipes.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Bakeries
McMillan's bakery Haddon Township Street View/Google Maps

McMillan's Bakery in Haddon Township will not reopen, the McMillan family says. Their statement refutes reports that the new property owner would revive the business, clarifying that a new bakery will open there.

The shuttered McMillan's Bakery in South Jersey will remain closed despite reports that it would reopen under new ownership, the McMillan family said Monday.

The Haddon Township staple, known for its cream-filled doughnuts, closed in May after 86 years in business. In October, multiple new outlets, including PhillyVoice, reported that Tom Whitman, the owner of Del Buono's Bakery in Haddon Heights, had purchased the building and planned to reopen it in February in partnership with Doug Biemiller, a member of the McMillan family. 

MORE: Climate change is coming for Rudolph, your hot chocolate and your white Christmas

On Monday, the McMillan family released a statement stating that McMillan's is not reopening, clarifying that the new property owner plans to open a bakery under a different name. The family said that when the building was sold, the McMillan's name, trademark, recipes and "goodwill" remained with the family.

"McMillan's has always been a family business, founded by our grandparents George and Evelyn and carried forward by their children, grandchildren, cousins, spouses, aunts, and uncles," the statement said. "Our mother Arline was the heart of the bakery, and she made us promise to keep the McMillan's legacy in the family. When she passed, our family vowed to follow her wishes and we intend to honor that promise into the future."

Arline Biemiller, George and Evelyn's eldest daughter, died in 2023. The McMillan family listed the building for sale in the fall of 2024. 

The McMillan family's statement said they waited to publicly address news reports stating that McMillan's Bakery was "reopening" or "coming back" until they "directly" discussed the matter privately with the parties involved. The family declined to provide further comment.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Bakeries South Jersey Haddon Township Closures Doughnuts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Media

Flyers announcer suspended after hot mic gaffe

Flyers saunders blowing

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Shady Brook Farm - Light Show

Adult Health

Waking up with headaches and jaw pain? You might be grinding your teeth at night

Teeth Grinding Bruxism

History

Anti-cruising sign in Rittenhouse reflects complicated queer history

No cruising sign

Community

Street art and hip-hop fuel a fundraiser for people experiencing homelessness in Kensington

Recovery Done Simple Sign

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved