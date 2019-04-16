Measles, mumps, rubella vaccines now available in Rite Aid pharmacies nationwide

The Philadelphia region has seen a lot of mumps activity this year, and measles outbreaks are making headlines in a number of cities across the country.

But protecting yourself from these contagious diseases just got a little more convenient with today’s announcement from Rite Aid that it is now offering the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine in its U.S. stores.

The vaccine is available upon request and does not require a special appointment — a certified immunizing pharmacist will be available during pharmacy business hours to administer the shot, according to a news release.

“At Rite Aid, all of our pharmacists are certified immunizers that can vaccinate patients against a number of diseases, including measles, based on CDC's vaccine guidelines and state regulations,” said Summer Kerley, Rite Aid's vice president of clinical services, in the announcement. “Our focus is on providing value-based care that improves the health outcomes of patients and the communities where we operate and offering immunizations is a key component of that focus.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention views the MMR vaccine as the best preventative measure against all three illnesses. Children should get two doses of the vaccine — the first when they’re around a year old, and the second between the ages of 4 and 6. Adults benefit from at least one dose of the MMR vaccine, according to the CDC.

In March 2017, Rite Aid had announced that the MMR vaccine would be available in pharmacies in select state. The vaccine availability is now nationwide.