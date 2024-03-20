Go to Wagtail admin interface
March 20, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion will bring Hot Girl Summer Tour to Philly in May

The rapper to stop in 31 cities, including a concert at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Megan Thee Stallion Philly Briana Sanchez/USA TODAY NETWORK

Megan Thee Stallion will embark on her first headlining tour in 2024. The rapper will stop in Philly on May 22.

Megan Thee Stallion is preparing to mount her first headlining tour — and Philly is one of the stops.

The rapper, who recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 with her single "Hiss," announced her worldwide Hot Girl Summer Tour on Wednesday. The 31-city tour will make stops across the United States, including in Philadelphia, before hitting five European countries. Megan Thee Stallion will perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, May 22, with special guest GloRilla. The show starts at 7 p.m.

MORE: World Oddities Expo to bring 'peculiar paradise' to Philly next month

Hot Girl Meg, as fans call her, teased the tour and her third studio album in January during a "Good Morning America" appearance. While the album's release date has yet to be announced, she has released multiple singles since 2022's "Traumazine," her last studio album, including "Hiss" and "Cobra." She was also recently featured on the "Mean Girls" soundtrack and in a remix of the "Color Purple" number "Hell No!"

It will be her first Philly concert as the headline act, but Megan Thee Stallion has performed in the area before. In 2019, she joined Meek Mill and Future on their Legendary Nights Tour, which stopped at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden.

Tickets for the Hot Girl Summer Tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but Citi cardholders can score presale tickets beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. An additional presale open to all registered fans begins Thursday at 1 p.m.

Hot Girl Summer Tour

Wednesday, May 22 | 7 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

