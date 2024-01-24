Menagerie Coffee to open new shop in Northern Liberties

January 24, 2024
Menagerie Coffee will open a new store in Northern Liberties on Thursday, expanding from its longtime outpost in Old City.
The coffee shop's new home is at 908 N. 3rd St. in the former space of esports and event venue Localhost. It's at the southwest end of Liberty Lands, the 2-acre park and community garden.
Menagerie owner April Nett and cofounder Elysa DiMauro opened their first store in 2013 at 18 S. 3rd St. in Old City. They also operated a second location at The Bourse for five years but decided to open a new storefront after their lease at the food hall expired in October.
The business said most of its employees from the Bourse location are moving to the coffee shop in Northern Liberties.
At the Old City shop, Nett has served a mix of local coffee brands along with national and international specialities. The shop in Northern Liberties will primarily serve coffee from Philadelphia's Elixr Coffee and the Minneapolis-based Dogwood Coffee Co. It will have a full espresso bar, single origin hand-poured coffee, cold brew iced coffee and smoothies. Plans are in the works to eventually roast coffee on-site.
Food offerings will include breakfast sandwiches served all day, seasonal lunch sandwiches and an assortment of cookies, pastries and granola.
Hours at the new shop will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.