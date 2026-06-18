Michael J. Levitt, founder of The Michaels Organization, dies at 94

Michael J. Levitt, founder and chairman of The Michaels Organization and a longtime leader in affordable housing development, died June 12 at age 94.

Levitt launched The Michaels Organization in 1973, building it into one of the nation's largest residential real estate companies. Today, the Camden-based organization oversees more than $12 billion in assets and manages more than 75,000 housing units across nearly 600 communities in 39 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Life is all about making memories! – Mike Levitt

"It is impossible to adequately express our sadness at Mike's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to build a first-class national housing organization with him," John J. O'Donnell, CEO of The Michaels Organization, said in a statement. "We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much and remaining committed to our mission of creating communities that lift lives."

Born in Philadelphia to Howard and Annette Levitt and raised in Ventnor, New Jersey, Levitt attended Pennsylvania Military Prep School and graduated from Dickinson College. He had planned to attend Harvard Law School before taking a summer job selling real estate.

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After beginning his career in real estate sales, Levitt and business partner Jack Soble founded Soble Construction. Following Soble's death in a plane crash in 1972, Levitt sold the company and established the development and property management businesses that became The Michaels Organization.

Levitt was among the first developers to use government-assisted housing programs after Congress passed the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. Under his leadership, The Michaels Organization expanded into tax credit-financed housing, public housing revitalization, rural affordable housing and military housing. In 2004, the company began developing and owning military housing for service members and their families through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense. Six years later, Michaels developed its first student housing community in partnership with Rutgers University in Camden.

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In 1991, Levitt established what the company says was the affordable housing industry's first scholarship program for residents. Through The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, which is chaired by his wife, Patricia Levitt, more than $19 million in scholarships has been awarded to residents of Michaels communities.

The company also credited Levitt with helping pioneer supportive services programs for residents of affordable housing communities, an approach that later became a model for similar programs supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Under Levitt's leadership, The Michaels Organization was named Development Company of the Year three times by the National Association of Home Builders and received Property Management Company of the Year honors from both the NAHB and the Institute of Real Estate Management. In 2012, Levitt was inducted into the Affordable Housing Hall of Fame.

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Outside of real estate, Levitt was an avid sport fisherman. In 2017, he was inducted into the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame for his achievements in fishing and conservation. He held 16 world records in light-tackle marlin fishing, many of which still stand today.

Levitt also supported a variety of philanthropic causes, including educational initiatives, animal welfare organizations and community projects. Among them was a fundraising effort that helped build a new school in Guatemala for children whose families worked in the fishing industry. He and his wife also were longtime supporters of Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization.

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The Michaels Organization said Levitt was known throughout the housing industry for his integrity and commitment to keeping his word.

Levitt is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Levitt; his children, Dennis Levitt (Sharyn), Jill Ramos (Charlos) and AJ Bocchino (Phoebe); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Dr. M. Andrew Levitt, and two brothers.

A celebration of Levitt's life is planned for later this summer.