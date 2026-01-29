Gov. Mikie Sherrill urges residents to record ICE agents in New Jersey

Gov. Mikie Sherrill called on New Jersey residents to document the presence of immigration enforcement agents in the state and hinted that her administration will sue to recoup lost federal funding during an appearance on "The Daily Show" on Wednesday night.

Sherrill, who was inaugurated last week, also shared her advice for Democrats running in this year's midterm elections and quipped about New Jersey stereotypes with host Desi Lydic.

"When I told people I wanted to run for governor of New Jersey, their first inclination was 'please don't,'" Sherrill said, noting the legislative gridlock she experienced during her time in Congress from 2019 to 2025. "... I'm loving it. It's lovely. I don't have to work with the Freedom Caucus, so that's a benefit, and can actually chart out a plan and execute it, which is really a joy."

Lydic asked Sherrill how she is preparing for potential immigration raids in New Jersey, referencing the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Sherrill compared ICE to the "secret police" forces she observed when she was deployed as a Naval officer, noting the fears that people lived under. She said she is working with acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport to ensure residents know their rights and to set up an online portal where people can upload cell phone videos of ICE agents in New Jersey.

"If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out," she said. "We want to know. Because they have not been forthcoming. They will pick people, they will not tell us who they are. They will not tell us here if they are here legally. They won't check. They'll pick up American citizens. They picked up a 5-year-old child. We want documentation, and we are going to make sure we get it."

Sherrill also discussed the Gateway Hudson Rail Tunnel Project, a $16 billion project to build nine miles of passenger rails between New Jersey and Penn Station in New York City. In October, the Trump administration revoked federal funding for the project, which Sherrill called an "illegal move." She said her administration is looking at every option to unfreeze the funds, including the possibility of suing the federal government.

"I have a call in to Trump, I haven't heard back yet, to flag for him that this is about 100,000 jobs in the region ... and that this could be about $40 billion of economic impact," she said. "I think he should listen to me, because I just won back all his voters."

During November's general election, Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli by more than 14 points, shifting every county to the left. The election was viewed as a litmus test for the midterm elections. When asked how Democrats can win back seats, Sherrill said they simply need to listen to the people.

"That's where you start every good campaign, is listening to as many voters as possible," she said. "You've got to talk to everybody."

Lydic also quizzed Sherrill on what she thinks is "more New Jersey" — hating New Yorkers or hating Pennsylvanians.

"Hating New Yorkers," Sherrill said without missing a beat.

Watch the full interview below.