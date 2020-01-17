More Sports:

January 17, 2020

Eagles RB Miles Sanders visits 'Undisputed,' 'The Herd' on FS1

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Miles Sanders FS1 The Herd with Colin Cowherd/YouTube

Eagles running back Mile Sanders looked back on his successful rookie season during visits to several shows on FS1.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders set all kinds of franchise rookie records this season on the way to earning serious consideration for Rookie of the Year honors.

Over the course of the year, Sanders demonstrated he's a legitimate weapon both on the ground and in the screen game. Even more impressively, he pulled this off while most of the Eagles' skill position players were out with injuries. Teams were able to key in on him and he still had an excellent stretch run into the playoffs.

RELATED ARTICLE: Former Eagle Jon Runyan explains why Seahawks' Clowney wasn't fined for Wentz hit

Sanders' success has not gone unnoticed among NFL media at the national level. On Thursday afternoon, he was invited onto FS1's "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe and "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

On "Undisputed," Sanders found himself in the middle of Skip and Shannon's endless bickering about the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry. He kept his cool and wasn't willing to take their bait to bash Orlando Scandrick, who's been on "Undisputed" several times to undermine the Eagles. Sanders even got Bayless to admit he struck fear in him during the second Eagles-Cowboys game.

Later, on "The Herd," Sanders opened up about how his role evolved over the course of the year and what it meant to play behind Saquon Barkley at Penn State. He also talked about the leadership of Carson Wentz, saying he brought out the best in his teammates no matter who was on the field. Sanders was even nice enough to bring all the hosts his custom "Run Boobie Run" apparel. 

During an offseason that's expected to bring significant staff and roster shake-ups, Eagles fans can feel secure that the team has a promising young runner who believes his best football is still ahead of him.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia FS1 Colin Cowherd Miles Sanders Skip Bayless Shannon Sharpe

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Jason Peters aside, which Eagles players have the best Hall of Fame chances?
158_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Jason_Kelce_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa chef to open new restaurant in Italian Market
Barbacoa chef opens restaurant

Investigations

Leaky gas pipe likely caused deadly South Philly rowhome explosion, officials say
South Philly rowhome explosion

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have expressed interest in potential Robert Covington reunion
Robert-Covington-Sixers-76ers-Timberwolves-NBA-trade-rumors_011620

Adult Health

Study puts Pennsylvania among nation’s heaviest drinking states
Pennsylvania drinking

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 17-20
Women's March will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved