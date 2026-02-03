Owner of North Philly pizzeria pleads guilty to evading $1.8 million in taxes

The owner of a North Philly pizza shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to concealing business income and misrepresenting his payroll to avoid paying more than $1.8 million in federal taxes, prosecutors said.

Cihan Calkap, the owner of Mimmo's Pizza and Kitchen, was indicted in October 2024 following an investigation into tax forms filed with the IRS between 2015 and 2019. The restaurant at the corner of Allegheny Avenue and N. 30th Street opened in 1980 at the busy four-way intersection where Henry Avenue meets Hunting Park Avenue.

MORE: Lou Capozzoli, musician and owner of Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar, dies at 86

Calkap, 42, of Drexel Hill, allegedly hid the pizza shop's earnings by not depositing cash into the store's register, where sales would normally be recorded and the income placed in a business bank account. Instead, prosecutors said, Calkap paid himself and his employees primarily in cash to avoid reporting income and payroll.

Calkap was accused of misrepresenting the number of employees at his shop, telling his tax preparer he only had four workers when there were 25 people employed at Mimmo's. The shop's accountant used the false information provided by Calkap to file forms that underreported both Mimmo's corporate tax returns and Calkap's personal income tax returns.

Calkap pleaded guilty to tax evasion as part of the deal reached Tuesday with prosecutors. He faces up to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. He also could be required to pay a $250,000 fine along with restitution to the IRS for unpaid taxes.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 14.