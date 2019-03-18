Here's the scoop on misophonia — the disorder that makes people sensitive to certain sounds

Everyone has certain noises that drive them crazy. For some, it’s the screech from nails on the chalkboard or even the sound of someone breathing.

But there’s a recognized disorder, dubbed misophonia, in which certain individuals are affected emotionally by common sounds — usually sounds made by others that most people don’t pay attention to. Noises like breathing, yawning, or chewing create a fight-or-flight response that triggers anger, even rage, and a desire to escape.

While it may sound like a person is being dramatic about a particular sound, misophonia is a real disorder and one that seriously compromises functioning, socializing, and ultimately mental health, according to Harvard Health. The condition usually appears around age 12, and likely affects more people than we realize.

That said, there has been limited research surrounding misophonia. But a British research team conducted a study that confirmed that the misophonic persons were far more affected by specific trigger sounds, but don’t differ much from others regarding other types of sounds. Researchers also found that people with misophonia showed much greater physiological signs of stress (increased sweat and heart rate) to the trigger sounds of eating and breathing than those without it.

The important finding of this study had to do with the the anterior insular cortex (AIC), a part of the brain that plays a role both in anger and in integrating outside inputs (such as sounds) with inputs from organs such as the heart and lungs. Researchers found that the AIC caused much more activity in other parts of the brain during the trigger sounds for those with misophonia than for the control group. According to Harvard Health, that finding demonstrates that these areas of the brain are responsible for the disorder.

Researchers don’t know yet what causes misophonia. There appears to be a higher occurrence of the disorder among people who also have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety disorders and Tourette syndrome. It also appears to be more common in people who have tinnitus, according to Healthline.

Despite this knowledge, misophonia just got its name just a few years ago, and it is not officially listed as a diagnosis in any medical manuals, NPR reports. Many doctors have never heard of the condition, and if patients do mention their symptoms, they are sometimes dismissed or diagnosed with a mood disorder.

Misophonia literally means "hatred of sound," which Marsha Johnson points out, is not technically accurate. "Most of these people don't hate sound; they only hate particular sounds," the Portland, Oregon audiologist and misophonia specialist told NPR.

While there aren’t any sure-fire treatments for misophonia, some strategies can help those struggling to cope. Flooding the ears with noise, noise-canceling headphones, mindful breathing, or just getting up and taking a brisk walk can redirect attention. Others have found antidepressants or exercise helpful, though the Misophonia Institute is constantly exploring treatment options.