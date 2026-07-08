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July 08, 2026

SEPTA rides from the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will be free

DraftKings and the Pennsylvania Lottery are covering fares from NRG Station after the events at Citizens Bank Park.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA All-Star Game Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA is adding extra express trips on the Broad Street Line before and after the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

Baseball fans attending the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby can take a free SEPTA ride home.

DraftKings is sponsoring fares on the Broad Street Line from NRG Station on Monday, starting at the end of the second round of the Home Run Derby. Rides will remain free until 11:59 p.m.

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For the All-Star Game on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Lottery is comping train fares. The free rides from NRG Station will begin at the close of the sixth inning and continue until 11:59 p.m.

Riders who board the line at any other station will have to pay the regular $2.90 fare.

SEPTA is also boosting service, with six express trains running on the Broad Street Line before and after Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game. Three more inbound and outbound Regional Rail trains on the Landsale/Doylestown and the Paoli/Thorndale lines are running this weekend to improve service to the All-Star festivities taking place Saturday and Sunday. They include other exhibition games at Citizens Bank Park, youth baseball and softball tournaments at FDR Park and a fan festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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