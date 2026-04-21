Philly's MLB All-Star Game schedule includes fan festival and new 3-on-3 competition

The MLB All-Star Game returns to Philly this summer for the first time in 30 years, and on Tuesday officials unveiled the full schedule of events that will run from July 10-14.

Festivities start July 11 with the HBCU Swingman Classic, a Friday night exhibition featuring student-athletes from Division I programs at historically Black colleges and universities. The competition at Citizens Bank Park, now in its fourth year, was co-created by Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and includes music and other entertainment during the game. It will air live on MLB Network.

At the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the Capital One All-Star Village will run from Saturday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 14, the night of the All-Star Game. The fan festival will have a baseball-themed park with activities for fans of all ages. Former players also will make guest appearances. MLB plans to release more information about the village, including how to get tickets, closer to the All-Star Game.

The Convention Center's Grand Hall, next to the All-Star Village, will host the MLB Draft starting July 11 at 1:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public with free tickets.

On Sunday, July 12, Citizens Bank Park will host the All-Star Futures Game, a seven-inning exhibition that features some of the best minor league players. The game will be followed by a new event, the All-Star 3-on-3, which MLB describes as a "fast-paced" contest built around power-hitting and athletic catching. Each team will pair male and female athletes with MLB legends and special guests, who will compete in two semifinals and a final. The games last about 30 minutes each. Lineups for the event, which is replacing the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, will be announced this summer.

Two youth tournaments will be held at the Phillies Urban Youth Academy in FDR Park from July 10-12, followed by championship games on July 13 at the University of Pennsylvania. The All-Star Commissioner's Cup features players 17 and under from MLB Youth Academies around the country. The All-Star Jennie Finch Classic will feature teams of youth softball players.

On Monday night, action will return to Citizens Bank Park for the Home Run Derby. The last time the All-Star Game was held in Philly, Barry Bonds' 17 home runs edged out Mark McGwire's 15 and Brady Anderson's 11 at Veterans Stadium.

The All-Star Red Carpet Show, a media event that spotlights players and their families, will be held at a location to be determined before the All-Star Game on Tuesday night and will air on MLB Network. The All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox. MLB plans to mark the occasion with a celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary. Philadelphia also hosted the All-Star Game at the Vet in 1976 to commemorate the nation's bicentennial.