MLB trade rumors: Potential suitors for a Nick Castellanos trade emerging

The Phillies want nothing to do with Nick Castellanos.

Despite the fact that he's been one of their better postseason hitters in recent memory, and that the team is on the hook for $20 million for the final year of his contract in 2026, the Phillies continue to stress that they will not have him on the team when the next season starts.

“Yes, we do. We still plan on doing that," Phillies' President Dave Dombrowski said in a press conference last week when asked about the veteran outfielder.

The team has totally tanked his value. And yet they still are hoping to trade him.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal spoke about this on Fair Territory this weekend, and did have some insight into two teams who might be suitors for Casty's services:

"Dombrowski has said Nick Castellanos will not be on their roster on Opening Day," he said. "So the question becomes okay, who wants him? The Padres are looking for a right-handed bat and they're looking for one that would be inexpensive and Castellanos has been taking ground balls and training somewhat at first base, which is a position they're trying to fill. That is one possibility."

Is that a bit of a stretch?

Castellanos was a third baseman by trade when he broke into the league with the Tigers more than a decade ago, but has played exclusively in the outfield since and has not done a good job there. He was one of the worst defensive outfielders in the entire sport last summer and lost his everyday player status midway through 2025 as his defense continued to decline. Pivoting to first could be a career saver, if he is able to make it work.

"I do expect the Phillies to trade him, I do expect to see them pick up most of the money in that deal," Rosenthal continued, "and from there, Castellanos will be entering his free agent year and he's going to have to rebuild his value in the game. He can still hit of course, the defensive part has been an issue for him."

Castellanos has slashed .260/.306/.426 over four seasons in Philly, which isn't awful at first glance — but then you can see his total WAR over those four campaigns is just 1.3. Brandon Marsh had a higher WAR (1.7) all by himself in 2025 than Castellanos had over four entire seasons.

He has to be motivated to turn it around. That is the only thing working for the Phillies. They've been crystal clear about their intentions and the 33-year-old has to know his career is in jeopardy and he needs to put up or shut up in this contact year — even if the Phillies are paying millions of dollars to play against him somewhere.

How about a return home to the Marlins?

"Miami is always another possibility, that's where Castellanos is from, I am sure he'd love to go there. I am not sure they'd love to have him," Rosenthal said frankly.

Or how about the Pirates?

ESPN's Jesse Rodgers projects (in one of his bold predictions for the rest of the offseason) that another rebuilding team will bite at the chance to get a former Silver Slugger:

The Pirates still need hitting, right? And Castellanos still needs a new home. How about an in-state swap with the big-spending Phillies picking up most of the contract -- say $15 million of the $20 million owed to Castellanos in 2026. The Pirates don't even have to send anyone back in the deal. Just give them his money and watch Castellanos light up PNC Park, proving all the naysayers wrong. [ESPN]

The Phillies would be thrilled to find someone to take Castellanos and $5 million off their hands. They desperately need a desperate team to make a move. Otherwise the entire $20 million will become dead money on the ledger and he'll hit the waiver wire.

Or worse, they'll have to go back on their word and actually keep him. Talk about awkward.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports