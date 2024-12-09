MLB rumors: Phillies 'in the mix' for Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki

How do you respond to your division rival and the team that ended your World Series hopes signing Juan Soto to the richest deal in sports history?

How about signing a 23-year-old stud pitcher from Japan?

The Phillies are reportedly among the teams interested in signing Roki Sasaki, who is being posted (given a 45-day window to sign with an MLB team) at the MLB Winter Meetings.

Widely heralded as one of the " world's most talented pitchers ," Sasaki would be a huge boost for the Phillies starting pitching staff, which is missing a fifth starter and could use a little youth as well.

The Phillies would be getting a bargain if they are able to ink a deal with the hurler, as he'd be capped by international signing pool restrictions which would probably net him around $7 million.

In 69 games pitched in Japan over his career, most of them for the Chiba Lotte Marines, Sasaki has a 2.02 ERA and has 524 strikeouts to just 91 walks in 414.2 innings pitched. Those are some absolutely insane numbers.

The Phillies have no track record of signing players from Japan so this would be their first.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports